Businesses are turbocharging cryptocurrency adoption as demonstrations against Chinese interference in Hong Kong enter their 12th week.
Hong-Kong based department store, Pricerite announced, on Facebook Monday that it will now accept bitcoin, ether, and litecoin at all its stores.
Starting immediately, its new concept store at the popular MegaBox shopping centre in Hong’s Kong’s Kowloon Bay area, will convert crypto payments into Hong Kong Dollars (HKD) in real time at its cash registers. With Bitcoin’s Lightning Network that’s possible in a matter of seconds, according to Pricerite.
Bitcoin Cash is also proving popular among protest supporters, and measures are being taken to further promote the cryptocurrency, as well as to support dissidents.
Genesis Block operates 14 crypto currency ATMs in Hong Kong, trading under the name “CoinHere.” In July, the ATM operator distributed water paid for with international donations made in bitcoin cash.
The water bottles had a QR code that allowed recipients to donate bitcoin cash to fund additional supplies for protestors.
The exchange also provided umbrellas to the protestors. The umbrellas featured the bitcoin symbol, and were a nod to the 2014 ”Umbrella Revolution“ in Hong Kong, during which hundreds of thousands of residents took to the streets in protest.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hong-kong-protests-accelerating-bitcoin-184623552.html?soc_src=community&soc_trk=tw&guccounter=1
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 29, @09:03PM (1 child)
Can we filter these jackass clowns out? These fucks are even more asinine than your typical wall st. assholes, and that's saying something.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday August 29, @09:19PM
Regardless of your opinions on whether or not bitcoin is solvent it is the best way to scoot money around under the radar of the government. Be it in Africa a few years ago when Zimbabwe took a dump or currently in Hong Kong where people are trying to save their lives savings. When China finishes their annexation of Hong Kong there will no longer be an HK dollar. People who plan on fleeing HK or who are afraid of what the Chinese will do with their money. The best way to get money out of China without either having the move shut down by the government or needing to pay a 10%+ tax on that money is to flow it through a cryptocurrency. There is a possible loss in value because of market fluctuations, but the fluctuations will be less than the tax and come without the risk of China preventing an individual from leaving at all when the Bank notifies authorities that someone is trying.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 29, @09:25PM
How sweet, first it was Cyberpet and Tamagotchi, now they're adopting unique strings of inanimate bits that fit into an online game that insane people pay so much money for that it produces more CO2 than the entire country of Switzerland.
When the apocalypse comes this time, there will be much better historical records than before - and future historians are going to be thought of as acid dropping insane fantasy spinners, because: what sane person could make this shit up?