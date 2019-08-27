Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

AMD Settles Bulldozer CPU Lawsuit for $12.1 Million

posted by martyb on Thursday August 29, @10:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the eight-times-one-is-not-equal-to-four-times-two dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

AMD agrees to cough up $35-a-chip payout over eight-core Bulldozer advertising fiasco

AMD has agreed to pay purchasers of its FX Bulldozer processors a total of $12.1m to settle a four-year false advertising lawsuit.

Considering the number of processors sold and assuming a 20 per cent take-up by eligible purchasers, that works out to $35 a chip, the preliminary agreement argues: a figure that is "significantly more than 50 per cent of the value of their certified claims had they prevailed at trial."

It's a good deal, the agreement [PDF] explains, because of the "risks and expenses that further litigation would pose in this case."

The chip giant advertised its processors as being the "first native 8-core desktop processor" and charged a premium for it. But a significant number of those purchasers were then surprised to find that the chip did not contain eight fully independent, fully featured processing units but rather four Bulldozer modules that each contain a pair of fully fledged instruction-executing CPU cores.

A final nail in the module coffin.

Also at AnandTech and Guru3D.

Previously: stuff

Original Submission


«  Hong Kong Protests are Accelerating Cryptocurrency Adoption
AMD Settles Bulldozer CPU Lawsuit for $12.1 Million | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.