Shortly after confidentially filing for an IPO, Peloton has publicly filed for that, with an S-1 filing unveiled less than 24 hours ago. Peloton is seeking to raise $500 million on the Nasdaq stock exchange, intending to trade under the ticker "PTON". According to its S-1 filing, New York-based Peloton recorded $915 million in revenue in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. This is up more than 100% from $435 million in the previous year (2018), and $219 million in 2017.

However, Peloton isn't profitable, with $246 million in losses in the fiscal year ended June 2019. In 2018, the company recorded [a significantly lower] $48 million in losses, compared to a much higher $163 million loss in 2017. Sales of Peloton's connected fitness products account for a bulk of its revenue. In fiscal 2019, Peloton recorded $719 million in revenue from sales of fitness products, with $181 million coming from subscriptions and $15 million from "other" sources.