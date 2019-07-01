The attacks are an escalation part of a hacking campaign that started last month. During previous attacks, the hackers exploited vulnerabilities in the same plugins to plant malicious code on the hacked sites. This code was meant to show popup ads or to redirect incoming visitors to other websites.

However, two weeks ago, the group behind these attacks changed its tactics. Mikey Veenstra, a threat analyst with cybersecurity firm Defiant, told ZDNet today that starting with August 20, the hacker group modified the malicious code planted on hacked sites.

Instead of just inserting pop-ups and redirects, the malicious code also ran a function in order to test if the site visitor had the ability to create user accounts on the site, a feature only available for WordPress admin accounts.

Basically, this malicious code waited for the site owner to access their own websites. When they did, the malicious code created a new admin account named wpservices, using the email address of wpservices@yandex.com, and password of w0rdpr3ss.

According to Veenstra, these recent attacks are targeting older vulnerabilities in the following plugins.