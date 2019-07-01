Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

WordPress Sites Under Attack as Hacker Group tries to Create Rogue Admin Accounts

posted by janrinok on Saturday August 31, @05:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the wordpress-soup dept.
Security

martyb writes:

WordPress Sites Under Attack as Hacker Group tries to Create Rogue Admin Accounts":

The attacks are an escalation part of a hacking campaign that started last month. During previous attacks, the hackers exploited vulnerabilities in the same plugins to plant malicious code on the hacked sites. This code was meant to show popup ads or to redirect incoming visitors to other websites.

However, two weeks ago, the group behind these attacks changed its tactics. Mikey Veenstra, a threat analyst with cybersecurity firm Defiant, told ZDNet today that starting with August 20, the hacker group modified the malicious code planted on hacked sites.

Instead of just inserting pop-ups and redirects, the malicious code also ran a function in order to test if the site visitor had the ability to create user accounts on the site, a feature only available for WordPress admin accounts.

Basically, this malicious code waited for the site owner to access their own websites. When they did, the malicious code created a new admin account named wpservices, using the email address of wpservices@yandex.com, and password of w0rdpr3ss.

According to Veenstra, these recent attacks are targeting older vulnerabilities in the following plugins.

Follow the provided links to access up-to-date versions and then check to make sure you have no rogue admin-level accounts.

Original Submission


«  Forget Single Genes: CRISPR Now Cuts and Splices Whole Chromosomes
WordPress Sites Under Attack as Hacker Group tries to Create Rogue Admin Accounts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)