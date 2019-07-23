In the constant battle to keep information secure, consumers have a powerful weapon on their side: strong encryption, which locks their data into unbreakably coded form, allowing people to transfer account information, personal data and messages without fear of being hacked. It also lets them store it safely—for example, on smartphones, which are effectively becoming wallets for our most sensitive information and thoughts.

But it's not just law-abiding citizens who take advantage of newly ubiquitous encryption. It's also criminals, who need to communicate without being overheard. Government agencies call it the "going dark" problem: An encrypted message essentially vanishes from their view. Law enforcement wants a federally mandated "back door," a way to lawfully break encryption and read messages.

There lies one of the biggest emerging conflicts in the cyber realm. The shorthand is the "Crypto Wars," and it drives much of the debate over cybersecurity policy. Should tech companies and the public be encouraged to encode their information as securely as possible to guard against theft? Or should the government be given tools to snoop, even if it severely weakens the protections of encryption?