The first car painted with the world's "blackest black" is deeply unsettling
It's hard to describe Vantablack, the world's darkest black pigment, without seeing it for yourself. First developed for use in light-sensitive aerospace components (and infamously licensed for artistic use solely by sculptor Anish Kapoor), the pigment uses tiny carbon nanotubes to absorb up to 99.965% of light striking its surface. At Google's top secret materials lab, I recently gazed upon a sample of Vantablack in real life for the first time. It almost broke my brain. It has no reflection, no contours. It's like part of the world has been Photoshopped away. Stare at it long enough, and it feels like your soul is being sucked out of your eyeballs.
I couldn't imagine any everyday object being painted in Vantablack, let alone one that can move at 90 miles per hour. But at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September, the auto manufacturer will be displaying a one-off BMW X6 painted in Vantablack.
Even in photos, the effect is pronounced. The car itself appears two-dimensional. Only details like the tires, grill, and windows offer visual cues as to the true shape of the car—though in many images, those components simply seem to be floating in space.
Why A BMW Painted With 'The World's Blackest Black' Is Unlikely To Hit The Road
Chief critic: Auto enthusiasts. They question why a car needs to be painted with vantablack, especially since it won't be for sale anytime soon. And safety studies show that regular black cars are already more dangerous to drive over lighter-colored cars—chances [DOI: 10.1016/j.ssci.2010.05.001] [DX] of crashing a black car at dawn and dusk are 47% higher than that of a non-black car.
Don't forget bird poop and the effects of the Sun on an object that reflects almost no light.
(Score: 1) by chucky on Sunday September 01, @01:00PM
What if the car manufacturers painted prototypes of their new models with this? Would it be better than the camouflage they use nowadays? If caught on pictures, you could only see the parts which were supposed to be shown, you'd probably get a rough idea about the shape (from which angle?) but everything else would be hidden.