Bags of white powder seized as part of a "huge drugs bust" at London's Gatwick Airport actually contained vegan cake ingredients, the British Transport Police said.

A member of staff at Purezza, a vegan restaurant with stores in London and Brighton, was transporting a suitcase filled with bags of cake mix when it was seized by police Wednesday afternoon.