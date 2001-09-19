Stories
'Huge Drugs Bust' Seized at London's Gatwick Airport found to be Vegan Cake Mix

posted by martyb on Monday September 02, @05:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the let-them-eat-cake...mix dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/london-gatwick-drug-bust-cake-scli-intl/index.html

Bags of white powder seized as part of a "huge drugs bust" at London's Gatwick Airport actually contained vegan cake ingredients, the British Transport Police said.

A member of staff at Purezza, a vegan restaurant with stores in London and Brighton, was transporting a suitcase filled with bags of cake mix when it was seized by police Wednesday afternoon.

Original Submission


'Huge Drugs Bust' Seized at London's Gatwick Airport found to be Vegan Cake Mix
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:08AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:08AM (#888722)

    Were the police flying any drones in the area?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:19AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:19AM (#888727)

    A big haul of brown rice flour.

  • (Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday September 02, @05:38AM (1 child)

    by Hartree (195) on Monday September 02, @05:38AM (#888733)

    Obviously, they were conspiring to commit an act of bakery in the first degree.

    • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday September 02, @05:42AM

      by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Monday September 02, @05:42AM (#888734)

      It'll need to be hotter than the first degree if it's going to bake.

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:47AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:47AM (#888736)

    The drugs were a lie

(1)