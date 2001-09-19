19/09/01/2051224 story
from the let-them-eat-cake...mix dept.
Bags of white powder seized as part of a "huge drugs bust" at London's Gatwick Airport actually contained vegan cake ingredients, the British Transport Police said.
A member of staff at Purezza, a vegan restaurant with stores in London and Brighton, was transporting a suitcase filled with bags of cake mix when it was seized by police Wednesday afternoon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:08AM
Were the police flying any drones in the area?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:19AM (1 child)
A big haul of brown rice flour.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday September 02, @05:43AM
To be fair, gluten free cakes should be a crime.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday September 02, @05:38AM (1 child)
Obviously, they were conspiring to commit an act of bakery in the first degree.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday September 02, @05:42AM
It'll need to be hotter than the first degree if it's going to bake.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @05:47AM
The drugs were a lie