We were tipped off today that AMD's Head of Platform Firmware, Edward Benyukhis, publicly posted on LinkedIn that he is "looking to hire someone with solid Coreboot and UEFI background." If you have Coreboot experience or know someone who is, see LinkedIn for contacting Benyukhis.

Oh, and they're also one of the sponsors for the Open-Source Firmware Conference next week. Does this mean I may actually get to use a computer that isn't about to hit a decade old and without a functional hardware rootkit sometime soon?