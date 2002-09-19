Stories
Hurricane Dorian Slams Bahamas, Approaches US East Coast

posted by martyb on Monday September 02, @04:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the be-safe-out-there dept.
martyb writes:

At the time of this writing, the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center reports Eye of category 5 Dorian moving little while over Grand Bahama island. That page also contains several other views and forecasts of the storm.

Though it no longer looks like Florida will get a "direct hit", the storm's currently-predicted run up the US Atlantic coast promises storm surges, very heavy rain with potential flooding, and of course high winds.

For those who lie in the path of this beast, please accept my personal best wishes for you and your loved ones making it through safely.

What sites have you found to be the most informative, timely, and useful? Special credit for those which are minimally sensationalistic. Any webcams to recommend? How are things in your area? What preparations are you making?

