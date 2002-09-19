from the dread-captain-obvious dept.
"Legal Options Are a Better Way to Beat Piracy Than Enforcement"
A new article, published in the American University International Law Review, suggests that affordability and availability are the key drivers to decrease piracy. Focusing on the supply-side is more effective than enforcement options such as lawsuits, infringement notices, and website blocking, the researchers conclude.
[...] One recent article, published by University of Amsterdam researchers João Pedro Quintais and Joost Poort, suggests that affordability and availability are key drivers.
The researchers analyzed a wealth of data and conducted surveys among 35,000 respondents, in thirteen countries. What they found was that, between 2014 and 2017, self-reported piracy rates have dropped in all the European countries that were surveyed, except Germany.
In a 70-page paper, published in American University International Law Review, the researchers try to pinpoint the most likely explanation for this decline, starting with enforcement. [...] This article doesn't have space for a full review of all the literature, but the conclusion from the report's authors is clear. Enforcement is not the silver bullet that will stop piracy. [...] Instead, the researchers believe that other factors are likely responsible for the decline in piracy rates. Specifically, they point to affordability and availability of legal content.
The Decline of Online Piracy: How Markets – Not Enforcement – Drive Down Copyright Infringement (open, no DOI)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 02, @07:14PM
If I want to watch a movie and it is available for $2 on amazon I will usually do that instead of torrent it. The higher the price and less I care about the movie the more likely it will get downloaded.
(Score: 3, Informative) by jasassin on Monday September 02, @07:26PM
The reason piracy has declined is because everything they put out isn't even worth pirating!
