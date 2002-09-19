Stories
The Postie Who Went Off Like a Rocket

posted by janrinok on Monday September 02, @11:55PM
from the you've-got-mail! dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

The postie who went off like a rocket

A British inventor has taken up the challenge to deliver a letter across open water through donning a jet engine-powered suit, 85 years after the idea of rocket post failed.

Richard Browning has followed in the footsteps of German entrepreneur Gerhard Zucker, who tried to send mail by rocket to the Isle of Wight, in 1934.

The distance from Hurst Castle in Lymington to Fort Albert in Freshwater is 1.3 km, and is the furthest Richard has ever flown.

Original Submission


