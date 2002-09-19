19/09/02/1646216 story
posted by janrinok on Monday September 02, @11:55PM
from the you've-got-mail! dept.
from the you've-got-mail! dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
The postie who went off like a rocket
A British inventor has taken up the challenge to deliver a letter across open water through donning a jet engine-powered suit, 85 years after the idea of rocket post failed.
Richard Browning has followed in the footsteps of German entrepreneur Gerhard Zucker, who tried to send mail by rocket to the Isle of Wight, in 1934.
The distance from Hurst Castle in Lymington to Fort Albert in Freshwater is 1.3 km, and is the furthest Richard has ever flown.
The Postie Who Went Off Like a Rocket | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.