The company soon to be known as Kioxia, currently still referred to as Toshiba Memory Holdings, has announced it will purchase the SSD business of Lite-On for $165 million.

In a statement, Toshiba Memory said the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, however local media were more specific and said the deal would close in April. In the 2018 fiscal year, Lite-On reported revenue of NT$207 billion, approximately $6.6 billion.

"Lite-On's solid state drive business is a natural and strategic fit with Toshiba Memory and expands our focus in the SSD industry," Nobuo Hayasaka, acting President and CEO of Toshiba Memory Holding Corporation said.

"This is an exciting acquisition for us, as it positions us to meet the projected growth in demand for SSDs in PCs and data centers being driven by the increased use of cloud services."