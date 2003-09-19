Survey Says Many Ryzen 3900X CPUs Can't Hit Rated Boost Clock Speeds
Overclocker and hardware reviewer De8auer, widely known for his Intel delidding tools and overclocking videos, has released the results of a survey he conducted late last month concerning Ryzen 3000's ability to reach its advertised boost clocks. Only 5.6% of respondents reported that their Ryzen 9 3900X is reaching its rated boost speed. The results are somewhat better with other SKUs, but still indicate that the majority of Ryzen 3000 series processors are not hitting their rated boost speeds.
Users and reviewers alike have been questioning whether or not AMD's new CPUs are always able to boost to the advertised clock speeds. We recently published an analysis on the 3600X detailing Ryzen 3000's new boosting behavior, and AMD confirmed that only one core on any given CPU is guaranteed to hit the rated boost clock. However, according to the survey, more users aren't even reaching the advertised frequency on any core.
While this sounds bad, it could mean that performance will increase (as compared to early reviews) with firmware/OS updates:
Does this affect your performance?
No, all measurements to date are valid, if there is something going on, then the [performance] is the same as previously. If a chip is slower, then it also was that [way] during any testing. It works vice versa, results could only become faster. Ryzen 3000 is a complicated processor. AMD already has explained in-depth that there are many variables in play that determine the Turbo single thread bin. The right thread also needs to be prioritized towards the fastest / best core, as not all cores are equal.
AMD Announces BIOS Fix for Ryzen 3000 Boost Clocks, Update Comes September 10
"AMD is pleased with the strong momentum of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors in the PC enthusiast and gaming communities. We closely monitor community feedback on our products and understand that some 3rd gen AMD Ryzen users are reporting boost clock speeds below the expected processor boost frequency. While processor boost frequency is dependent on many variables, including workload, system design, and cooling solution, we have closely reviewed the feedback from our customers and have identified an issue in our firmware that reduces boost frequency in some situations. We are in the process of preparing a BIOS update for our motherboard partners that addresses that issue and includes additional boost performance optimizations. We will provide an update on September 10 to the community regarding the availability of the BIOS."
