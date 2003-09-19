from the Waiting-for-Godot,-again dept.
As reported at C|net, USB4 is ready to go.
USB4 is done, the group developing the next version of the immensely successful USB connector technology said Tuesday. USB4 doubles speeds compared to today's fastest USB 3.2 by incorporating Intel's speedy Thunderbolt technology that you already see on high-end laptops and peripherals. The USB Implementers Forum announced the completion of the technical specification Tuesday, a move that frees hardware and software engineers to get cracking building the actual products to support it.
Today's USB 3.2, which enables data transfer speeds up to 20 gigabits per second, is still something of a rarity; most of us have earlier versions of the technology that works at 5Gbps or 10Gbps. USB4 promises a speed boost to 40Gbps, helpful for things like using multiple external displays or fetching files from external hard drives.
What is the Serial Bus equivalent of, "Looks like I'm going to have to buy the White Album again."?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 04, @06:05AM
I'm old enough to remember dialing in to local BBS systems and being able to type on my keyboard faster than the modem could transmit the characters over the line.
Now the text of every book I ever read in my life could probably be transferred in under a minute (and I've been a very prolific reader most of my life).
I wonder how fast serial transmissions will be in another 20 years, when they're turning me into Soylent Green.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 04, @06:21AM
With such a noise margin, it's unlikely your devices would work consistently. It should hopefully downgrade the performance unless you have some gold plated Monster cables.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 04, @06:23AM
Requires active cables for max speed, which leads to more of a cable mess than we have.