Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Near Collision Between ESA and SpaceX Satellite

posted by janrinok on Wednesday September 04, @07:31AM   Printer-friendly
Science

quietus writes:

About a week ago, the 18th Space Control Squadron, US Air Force, relayed warning data to the European Space Agency.

The data indicated that there was a non-negligible collision risk between ESA's Aeolus satellite and Starlink44, an active SpaceX satellite, at 11:02 UTC on Monday, 2 September.

As days passed, the probability of collision continued to increase, and by Wednesday, August 28, ESA's Ops team decided to reach out to Starlink to discuss their options. Within a day, the Starlink team informed ESA that they had no plan to take action at that point. By Thursday evening, ESA's probability threshold for conducting an avoidance manoeuvre had been reached, and preparations were made to lift Aeolus 350 meter in orbit. By Sunday evening, chances of a collision had risen to 1 in 1000, and commands were sent to the Aeolus satellite, which triggered a total of 3 thruster burns on Monday morning, half an orbit before the potential collision. About half an hour after the collision prediction time, Aeolus contacted base, and normal measurement operations could continue.

What the SpaceX satellite was doing in ESA's Aeolus orbit is not clear.

ESA has taken the opportunity to point out that, given SpaceX plans to put up 20,000 of those things, handling monitoring and avoidance semi-manually, and by mail, is no longer practical.

Original Submission


«  Speed-Doubling USB4 is Ready -- Now We Just Have to Wait for Devices
Near Collision Between ESA and SpaceX Satellite | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by bradley13 on Wednesday September 04, @07:35AM (1 child)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 04, @07:35AM (#889405) Homepage Journal

    This is an incredible website, showing all the satellites in orbit [stuffin.space]

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday September 04, @08:06AM

      by shrewdsheep (5215) on Wednesday September 04, @08:06AM (#889417)

      According to the site (very cool), Starlink satellites live on an altitude of ~ 550km whereas Aeolus is on ~330km making this incident look quite unusual. I could not identify Startlink44 there, how realtime is the site?

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday September 04, @07:45AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday September 04, @07:45AM (#889410) Journal

    SpaceX reportedly refused to move Starlink satellite, provoking odd space agency tweets [updated] [teslarati.com]

    Update: SpaceX has released an official statement on the matter.

    “Our Starlink team last exchanged an email with the Aeolus operations team on August 28, when the probability of collision was only in the 2.2e-5 range (or 1 in 50k), well below the 1e-4 (or 1 in 10k) industry standard threshold and 75 times lower than the final estimate. At that point, both SpaceX and ESA determined a maneuver was not necessary. Then, the U.S. Air Force’s updates showed the probability increased to 1.69e-3 (or more than 1 in 10k) but a bug in our on-call paging system prevented the Starlink operator from seeing the follow on correspondence on this probability increase – SpaceX is still investigating the issue and will implement corrective actions. However, had the Starlink operator seen the correspondence, we would have coordinated with ESA to determine best approach with their continuing with their maneuver or our performing a maneuver.”

    –SpaceX, 09/03/2019

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday September 04, @08:16AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 04, @08:16AM (#889426) Journal

    I wonder what would have happened if avoidance steps had not been taken. I read both articles but didn't see mention of that. Would a collision have occurred?

    Would have been a bummer if they moved the sat up 350 meters only to put it in the path of another Muskellite :)

(1)