Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

We Can Tell Where a Whale has Travelled from the Themes in its Song

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 04, @06:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the accent-on-the-accent dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

New Scientist:

Sometimes when you travel, you still betray where you came from when you open your mouth. The same thing seems to apply to humpback whales: features of their songs can reveal where they originally came from. What's more, when whales travel their songs change as they pick up new tunes from whales they meet that have come from different regions.

"Our best analogy is hit human fashion and pop songs," says Ellen Garland at the University of St Andrews in the UK. The sharing of whale song is a kind of cultural transmission that can give clues about where a whale has travelled along its migration, and where it started out. "We can pinpoint a population a whale has likely come from by what they are singing," she says.

Please, whales, don't swim next to Seoul. I can't take any more k-pop.

See also: phys.org.

Original Submission


«  Economics of Electric Vehicles Mean Oil's Days as a Transport Fuel are Numbered
We Can Tell Where a Whale has Travelled from the Themes in its Song | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.