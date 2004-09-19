from the now-I-can-die-quicker dept.
ASUS has demonstrated the first 300 Hz laptops, after ASUS and others debuted 240 Hz laptops earlier in the year:
Designed specifically for hardcore gamers and esports professionals on the go, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701 will be the world's first notebook with a display supporting up to 300 Hz refresh rate and a 3 ms GtG response time. This machine will be available already in October, 2019. In addition, similar LCDs with a 300 Hz refresh rate and a 3 ms GtG response time will be featured on a prototype ROG Zephyrus S GX502 as well as on the 15-inch and 17-inch models of the ROG Strix Scar III.
ASUS does not disclose the maker of its 300 Hz/3 ms display panels, though it is highly likely that the company uses panels with a 240 Hz native refresh rate in overdrive mode. What is noteworthy is that production 240 Hz ROG Zephyrus S GX701 and ROG Zephyrus S GX502 will feature factory-calibrated displays with Pantone Validation, so in addition to gamers, these machines will also be appreciated by professionals who use color-critical applications.
See also: Blur Busters Law: The Amazing Journey To Future 1000Hz Displays
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 04, @11:30PM
If millennials worried less about esports and more about history, they'd know they're being ripped off.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday September 04, @11:36PM
Never mind your reaction time, unless all you esports ediots playing are on the same hub in the same room your latency will overwhelm that 3 ms display update. We won't even get into how many 3ms time slices it takes for stimuli to go from your eyeballs to your brain to your thinky bits (or reaction bits) to your fingers.
Soo, how much extra does this thing cost? Is it the equivalent to high speed traders digging tunnels from Chicago to New York to shave a few ms off travel time across the arc of the globe (which IMHO should not be allowed to happen)?
