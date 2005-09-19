from the blacklisting-"blacklist" dept.
Microsoft's adoption of the Google-developed Chromium browser engine for Edge has resulted in a proposal to cleanse the open-source code of "potentially offensive terms."
Issue 981129 in the Chromium bug log lists a suggestion by Microsoft to “cleanup of potentially offensive terms in codebase” aims to rid the software blueprints of language such as whitelist (change to allowlist), blacklist (change to blocklist), “offensive terms using ‘wtf’ as protocol messages,” and other infelicities.
This bug report was raised by a Microsoft contributor, who stated: “We are just sharing a subset of what PoliCheck scanned for us,” Policheck being “a machine-learned model that another team manages that does context based scanning on hundreds of file formats.”
Googler Rick Byers, a Chromium engineer, gave the issue a cautious welcome, saying: "This sounds like a good strategy to me, thanks for doing this! We certainly have never intended for anything in the codebase to be potentially offensive, but I'm also not aware of anyone making an effort to find them all." He added:
I don't expect Chrome teams to necessarily make these bugs a priority (we haven't seen this pose a problem for us in practice as far as I know), but if cleaning this up is valuable for Microsoft (or any another Chromium contributor) then we should have no trouble getting the necessary code reviews (at least in the platform code). And yeah there are folks who look for GoodFirstBug and may want to pick up some easy commits.
Although changing comments or variable names in the source code is generally invisible to the user, this kind of revision can be problematic if it wrecks things like names in preferences and policies.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday September 05, @07:42AM
I'm not opposed to such changes as long as they actually improve readability. While it does seem like pointless political correctness the basic idea is sound.
Allowlist and blocklist do convey more direct linguistic meaning than whitelist and blacklist. Nearly everyone I can think of would know the meanings of whitelist and blacklist, but for people who don't speak English as their primary language, I can see how the alternatives are easier to understand.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday September 05, @07:51AM (1 child)
From TFA, Microsoft apparently ran a tool called "Policheck" over the Chromium code base. It's pretty obvious from the name just what Policheck does: enforce political correctness.
Allow me to digress: There is a mutation in sheep, relatively rare, whereby a lamb of white parentage may have black wool. This black lamb stands out visually, and you can't mix their wool in with the rest. From this backgroun comes the reference "being the black sheep of the family". Is that now racist, just because people with dark skin are also referred to as "black"?
Everyone knows what a blacklist and a whitelist is. The origins are, in fact, the same - that black sheep is undesired, and so are all the websites on the blacklist. Changing language because some snowflake might potentially be offended? This offends me.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @08:36AM
We have to cancel season 7 of The Blacklist [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Funny) by pkrasimirov on Thursday September 05, @08:07AM (2 children)
Wait until they hear about the master-slave architecture or (God forbid) daemons. And if I mention parent-child class inheritance... wait, someone is at the door...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @08:17AM (1 child)
Yeah, you're joking but it's already been memed into reality:
Python joins movement to dump 'offensive' master, slave terms
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/09/11/python_purges_master_and_slave_in_political_pogrom/ [theregister.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday September 05, @08:22AM
> seeking to change "master" and "slave" in Python documentation and code to terms like "parent," "worker," or something similarly anodyne.
So they mean the parents are now the masters and the poor children are the workers? I am immediately and anodynely offended by that! And I am even more offended because they used a word (anodyne) that I don't know so it surely must be seriously offensive, even if only to my ignorance.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KritonK on Thursday September 05, @08:11AM (2 children)
According to the dictionary [merriam-webster.com], one of the meanings of "blue" is "profane, indecent".
I am extremely offended by the profane indecency of using this word!
Some other colors we might also want to ban, because one of their meanings can also be offensive:
Red (inciting or endorsing radical social or political change especially by force)
Yellow (sometimes offensive : having a yellowish or light brown complexion or skin)
Green (marked by a pale, sickly, or nauseated appearance)
Purple (marked by profanity)
Brown (a brown-skinned person)
Gray (prosaically ordinary : dull, uninteresting)
Orange seems to be OK, though. For now.
Perhaps we should clean every language of every word that has some alternative meaning that someone might consider offensive. Then, we'd resort to using emoticons to communicate, and, if we want to swear, using innocuous words such as Belgium [fandom.com] or Semprini [urbandictionary.com] (yes, I know, I'll see myself out), but we'd be politically correct, which is all that matters.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @08:16AM (1 child)
Hah, tell that to the gingers!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @08:34AM
It's ok, they have no souls.