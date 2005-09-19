from the bills-have-serial-numbers-so-only-use-change dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Many Austrians value their privacy and won't accept someone to keep track how many beers they drink. It may sound like a strange thing to enshrine in a country’s constitution: the right to pay cash. But a debate on whether to do just that has entered Austria’s election campaign, shining a light on the country’s love of cold, hard currency.
The Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP, EPP-affiliated) recently made the suggestion as part of its campaign for a parliamentary election in late September, for which it has a commanding poll lead. This led to other parties — though sceptical of the ÖVP’s proposal — vaunting their commitment to protecting cash, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPÖ) demanding an end to fees levied at cashpoints.
And it is not hard to see why all major parties see protecting cash as a vote-winner.
“In Austria, attitudes change slowly,” an employee of Weinschenke, a burger restaurant in downtown Vienna, told AFP. The woman in her 30s, who only gave her name as Victoria, says she prefers to use cash because “you don’t leave a trace”.
Financial law expert Werner Doralt says Austrians put a high value on privacy and are wary of anything that could be used to keep tabs on them, such as card transactions. “If for example I go shopping, and it’s recorded exactly how much schnapps I’ve bought, that’s an invasion of my privacy,” he says.
A recent survey conducted by the ING bank in 13 European countries, Australia and the US, showed Austrians were the most resistant to the idea of giving up cash payments.
Just 10 percent of those surveyed in Austria said they could imagine doing without cash, compared to a European average of 22%. According to European Central Bank data compiled in 2017, cash accounted for 67% of money spent at points of sale in Austria, compared to just 27% in the Netherlands. Even in neighbouring Germany, another country known for its attachment to cash, the rate is only 55%.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 05, @03:32PM
If Austria obeys its constitution, that is a novel idea that other governments should look into.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 05, @03:37PM (1 child)
Is it coin, or paper?
In a future where anybody can counterfeit anything, will the serial numbers on the paper cash be tracked?
If the serial numbers on paper money start being tracked, is it really any better/different than using a credit card?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 05, @03:47PM
I mean, this is silly: http://www.trackdollar.com/ [trackdollar.com]
but, the technology exists - major retailers could easily optically scan every bill as it enters the cash drawer, along with a facial recognition indexed video of the customer spending that bill, and they could share this information with each other and law enforcement...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 05, @03:37PM
I suppose banks could track the serial numbers of bills when bills enter into and exit out of the bank.
But if Jane withdraws a bill and later Joe deposits it, you can't assume that it passed directly from Jane to Joe without going through other hands.
Probably any business that gets it, deposits that cash. Unless it goes in the cash drawer, and is then given out as change. That might be how a paper note moves from Jane to Joe.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 05, @03:40PM (2 children)
Call it North Australia or something...
The confusion really wears me down.
I do hope this picks up steam. We need cash, and paper ballots. These electronic contraptions are too frail for something so critical and basic.
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 05, @03:50PM (1 child)
Grip that buggy-whip tight... good old cash just isn't going to mean what it used to in a world of free communication, ultra high definition video, optical recognition, etc.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 05, @04:10PM
Still works when the power goes off, unlike your ultra high definition video, optical recognition, etc.
That is not my dog.
(Score: 1) by barista on Thursday September 05, @03:44PM (1 child)
I wonder if loyalty cards or discount cards are a thing in Europe. People can use these cards to get discounts in stores, and their transactions are still tracked, even if they don't use credit cards.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 05, @04:22PM
Yes, or at least based on my somewhat extensive travels across most of Europe (both east, central and west) I gather that it's a thing. Most larger chains of stores have some sort of loyalty, discount card or similar system -- since actual physical cards are beginning to be phased out in favor or other things such as an app on your phone, just giving them your phonenumber etc. But at least then you chose to hand over your data in exchange for "bargains" or "discounts".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @04:15PM (1 child)
How many bees do Australians normally drink?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @04:24PM
AUSTRIA, not Australia !
Gosh, this is getting tiresome...