Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Senator Wants Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to Potentially Face Prison Term

posted by janrinok on Thursday September 05, @09:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-chance dept.
News

jmichaelhudsondotnet writes:

https://www.ibtimes.com/mark-zuckerberg-going-jail-us-senator-mentions-prison-time-facebooks-ceo-over-privacy-2821637 [ibtimes.com]

Senator Ron Wynden(D) of Oregon has floated the idea that Mark Zuckerberg has committed crimes by operating the website known as "Facebook."

In an interview published last week, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon discussed the consequences he believes Facebook should face for its repeated lies about privacy practices. Specifically, Wyden told Willamette Week that CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg may deserve prison time.

"Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly lied to the American people about privacy," Wyden said. "I think he ought to be held personally accountable, which is everything from financial fines to — and let me underline this — the possibility of a prison term. Because he hurt a lot of people. And, by the way, there is a precedent for this: In financial services, if the CEO and the executives lie about the financials, they can be held personally accountable."

The outlet included a citation of University of Oregon professor Tim Gleason who said the odds of Zuckerberg facing criminal action to be "slim."

Also reported at:

Original Submission


«  Mars Mission Readies Tiny Chopper for Red Planet Flight
Senator Wants Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to Potentially Face Prison Term | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Touché) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 05, @09:14PM (1 child)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday September 05, @09:14PM (#890247) Journal

    Let's keep it real, eh?

    --
    That is not my dog.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Fluffeh on Thursday September 05, @09:39PM

      by Fluffeh (954) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 05, @09:39PM (#890256) Journal

      I think we are keeping it real: And in tomorrow's news, Senator Ron gets heavy campaign support from Facebook and they also promise to "be better at that security and privacy stuff".

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday September 05, @09:54PM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Thursday September 05, @09:54PM (#890260)

    Senator facing re-election says stuff to get his name in the news

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Fishscene on Thursday September 05, @10:01PM

    by Fishscene (4361) on Thursday September 05, @10:01PM (#890263)

    This is the first sane thing I've heard in the news about Facebook in a long time.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @10:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @10:12PM (#890268)

    The outlet included a citation of University of Oregon professor Tim Gleason who said the odds of Zuckerberg facing criminal action to be "slim."

(1)