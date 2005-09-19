In an interview published last week, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon discussed the consequences he believes Facebook should face for its repeated lies about privacy practices. Specifically, Wyden told Willamette Week that CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg may deserve prison time.

"Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly lied to the American people about privacy," Wyden said. "I think he ought to be held personally accountable, which is everything from financial fines to — and let me underline this — the possibility of a prison term. Because he hurt a lot of people. And, by the way, there is a precedent for this: In financial services, if the CEO and the executives lie about the financials, they can be held personally accountable."

The outlet included a citation of University of Oregon professor Tim Gleason who said the odds of Zuckerberg facing criminal action to be "slim."