from the no-chance dept.
Senator Ron Wynden(D) of Oregon has floated the idea that Mark Zuckerberg has committed crimes by operating the website known as "Facebook."
In an interview published last week, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon discussed the consequences he believes Facebook should face for its repeated lies about privacy practices. Specifically, Wyden told Willamette Week that CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg may deserve prison time.
"Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly lied to the American people about privacy," Wyden said. "I think he ought to be held personally accountable, which is everything from financial fines to — and let me underline this — the possibility of a prison term. Because he hurt a lot of people. And, by the way, there is a precedent for this: In financial services, if the CEO and the executives lie about the financials, they can be held personally accountable."
The outlet included a citation of University of Oregon professor Tim Gleason who said the odds of Zuckerberg facing criminal action to be "slim."
(Score: 4, Touché) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 05, @09:14PM (1 child)
Let's keep it real, eh?
That is not my dog.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Fluffeh on Thursday September 05, @09:39PM
I think we are keeping it real: And in tomorrow's news, Senator Ron gets heavy campaign support from Facebook and they also promise to "be better at that security and privacy stuff".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday September 05, @09:54PM
Senator facing re-election says stuff to get his name in the news
(Score: 3, Funny) by Fishscene on Thursday September 05, @10:01PM
This is the first sane thing I've heard in the news about Facebook in a long time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @10:12PM