Federal judge rules FBI terrorism watchlist violates constitutional rights
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a government database of more than one million people identified as "known or suspected terrorists," violates the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens who were added to the list by denying them due process.
Almost two dozen Muslim American citizens who were placed on a watchlist, known as the Terrorist Screening Database, filed suit along with the Council on American-Islamic Relations against the government saying they were wrongly included in the database and that the process for adding names is overbroad and riddled with errors.
Many on the list, which is maintained by the FBI and shared with a variety of federal agencies, said they were subjected to frequent and sometimes invasive screenings while traveling which have led to "adverse experiences and consequences," including being handcuffed at border crossings.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ruled that the travel difficulties faced by plaintiffs who were on the list are significant and that they have a right to due process when their constitutional rights are infringed.
Baby Doe was 7 months old when his troubles with the U.S. government began. His mother was taking him on a flight when security officials stopped them at an airport. He was patted down and subjected to "chemical testing". His mother's bag was searched. His diapers were examined. Unbeknownst to the family from California, four letters on the infant's boarding pass--"SSSS"--had singled him out as a particularly dangerous class of individual: a "known or suspected terrorist".
"The terrorism watch lists are premised on the false notion that the government can somehow accurately predict whether an innocent American citizen will commit a crime in the future based on religious affiliation or First Amendment activities", said Lena Masri, legal director for the Council of American-Islamic Relations, Michigan, in a statement released [April 6].
"Our lawsuits challenge the wrongful designation of thousands upon thousands of American Muslims as known or suspected terrorists without due process", she added.
The complaint,[PDF] filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, on behalf of 18 plaintiffs, argues that the secret federal watch list consolidated on the government's Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), includes the names of American citizens "based on mere guesses, hunches, and conjecture, and even simply based on matters of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion," and violates their constitutional rights.
The consequences of that designation not only affects people's ability to fly on airplanes, but also obtain licenses, a firearm, a bank account, a visa for relatives, or to wire transfer money, and conduct a normal life, argued the complaint.
