New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is considering requiring bicyclists to be licensed and registered like automobile drivers currently are.
According to a report in the New York Daily News on Wednesday, the mayor also wants to expand the city's safety regulations, which already have won it a nanny-state reputation, to include requiring Citi Bike renters to wear helmets.
Mr. de Blasio called the idea of forcing cyclists to have licenses and registration a "valid discussion," the Daily News reported, and added that he also plans a crackdown on cyclists who break traffic laws.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday September 06, @11:45AM (1 child)
Interesting that some google results indicate about 300 ish gun deaths per year and 30 ish bicycle deaths per year, so its quite believable that a gun-grabber culture would start going after bicycles next.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday September 06, @11:58AM
They will soon require a license to walk. There are many more pedestrian deaths than anything else. Walking is a hazardous occupation and must be meticulously controlled. A step-by-step registration is being considered as well, so that a proper taxation on street usage and wear may be calculated. Freewalkers will be fined with a to-be-published fine, taking into account the speed, shoe sizes and belly weight. Pumps and other puncturing heels will be taxed separately.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Friday September 06, @11:51AM
Ah yes, here comes a tax on everyone not rich enough to have a car.
I bet they set the license fee at some ridiculous amount, probably higher than the value of a used bicycle.
Next up, pedestrian licenses!