from the Didn't-Search-Deep-Enough dept.
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-49585682
A recent study has "proven" that Android and Apple phones do not eavesdrop on conversations.
A mobile security company has carried out a research investigation to address the popular conspiracy theory that tech giants are listening to conversations.
The internet is awash with posts and videos on social media where people claim to have proof that the likes of Facebook and Google are spying on users in order to serve hyper-targeted adverts. Videos have gone viral in recent months showing people talking about products and then ads for those exact items appear online.
Now, cyber security-specialists at Wandera have emulated the online experiments and found no evidence that phones or apps were secretly listening.
I think this is the classic can't prove a counterfactual thing, ("we've proved that no birds swim from this survey of life in a nearby park"). However, I thought this would be an interesting article, and possibly start some good conversation... if nothing else, due to poking potential holes in their experimental techniques and data analysis:
Researchers put two phones - one Samsung Android phone and one Apple iPhone - into a "audio room". For 30 minutes they played the sound of cat and dog food adverts on loop. They also put two identical phones in a silent room.
The security specialists kept apps open for Facebook, Instagram, Chrome, SnapChat, YouTube, and Amazon with full permissions granted to each platform.
They then looked for ads related to pet food on each platform and webpage they subsequently visited. They also analysed the battery usage and data consumption on the phones during the test phase.
They repeated the experiment at the same time for three days, and noted no relevant pet food adverts on the "audio room" phones and no significant spike in data or battery usage.
The activity seen on phones in the "audio room" and the silent rooms were similar. They did record data being transferred from the devices - but it was at low levels and nowhere near the quantity seen when virtual assistants like Siri or Hey Google are active.
James Mack, systems engineer at Wandera, said: "We observed that the data from our tests is much lower than the virtual assistant data over the 30-minute time period, which suggests that the constant recording of conversations and uploading to the cloud is not happening on any of these tested apps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 06, @02:17PM (2 children)
Check youtube.com for proof otherwise.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday September 06, @02:46PM (1 child)
Citing youtube as a source for anything, even if you can direct people to a specific video, is a sign of extremely deficient critical thinking.
The only exception I'm willing to consider is as a primary source that someone said something, and even that's prone to deceptive editing. Any youtube analysis, punditry, rant, recording of an event, feat of skill, or presentation of fact should be assumed to be completely and utterly full of shit until proven beyond a reasonable doubt otherwise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 06, @02:53PM
Primary Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQcGCnvF264 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 06, @02:38PM
The methodology seems strange. If I'm eavesdropping on someone, I'm doing my very best to IGNORE the sounds of pets in the background. While nosy bastards are training AI to do a lot of potentially intrusive things, I've not heard of an AI trained to identify how many, and what kind of pets you might have. This little "research" item wasn't designed to test for eavesdropping. It was designed to figure out if artificial intelligence would cue on the sound pets.
Conservatism is the NEW Counter-Culture
(Score: 4, Informative) by VanessaE on Friday September 06, @02:39PM
So don't look at it that way.
Likely the real intent was not to prove an absence. Rather, to seek to DISprove the conspiracy theories themselves, and they used what seems like a good overall methodology, on the surface anyway. I do see two issues though:
For one thing, I would think marketers' audio analysis tech that would potentially be listening-in would already be able to recognize and ignore what sounds like an advertisement -- if Google search and Youtube's copyright guard can recognize and name a song, recognizing and rejecting input from an ad shouldn't be a whole lot different. As such, one would think that any ad-targeting algorithm that were in place would be getting almost nothing useful. The test audio should have been a big chunk of actual pet-related conversations/discussions.
Second, the sample size is just too small. Two pairs of phones put to the test over the course of three days is a bit thin. Needs more testing, perhaps at least a month's worth of listening, with much longer audio, and with at least a few more pairs of phones placed around the room at different distances relative to the audio source (with one pair placed at a known distance, as a control). They should also do this same type of test with other subjects, for example, another set of phones listening in on, let's say, baby-care related chatter, another set snooping on something gaming-related, and yet another set listening to something car-repair-related.
(No, I didn't RTFA, but does anyone? 😛 )