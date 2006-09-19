from the Ajit-Strikes-Again dept.
In May 2019, Neil Jacobs, the acting head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), testified before Capitol Hill that 5G wireless signals could decrease forecasting accuracy by 30 percent.
"This would degrade the forecast skill by up to 30%. If you look back in time to see when our forecast skill was roughly 30% less than it was today, it's somewhere around 1980," Jacobs said in May. "This would result in the reduction of hurricane track[ing] forecasts' lead time by roughly two to three days." A delay of two to three days could have a catastrophic effect on human life.
Still, these warnings haven't swayed regulators nor the cell phone industry. In August, Sprint announced more cities would be added to its 5G rollout plan. AT&T already has 5G available to corporate customers in various cities. Verizon already offers 5G to customers and has plans to expand, too.
"Right now the uncertainty is to what extent there will be an interference," he added. "In some sense the cause for education is to make sure that the existing weather sensing bands are protected and that 5G is in areas that are far enough away from where present weather sensors exist."
This does not mean 5G can't exist in states like Florida, but that the power might have to be turned down.
"If the power is turned down, there is a lesser likelihood that water satellites (that will sense the atmosphere) will sense the 5G network" instead, Gerth said.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has been dismissive of these concerns, which are only one of several in regards to 5G. As several experts told Salon last year, the effects of widespread use of mobile 5G need to be better-studied before it goes mainstream.
Why study when you can profit instead?
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Friday September 06, @07:03PM
Before you know it they'll be predicting hurricanes hitting Alabama!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 06, @07:16PM (2 children)
Lotta 5G signals in the open ocean?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Friday September 06, @07:32PM (1 child)
Sort of. Radio line of sight with a sufficient tower can extend over 30 miles off shore. If your receiver is on shore they don't really have to extend off shore, either.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday September 06, @07:39PM
Pretty sure the Caribbean Islands (including USVI, Puerto Rico, etc.) are also getting 5G.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 06, @07:20PM
It's only Huawei equipment that will ruin weather, that's why Trump banned them. Otherwise they will not be able to see the Chinese hurricanes hit Alabama!
God bless our fearless leader!!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 06, @07:22PM (1 child)
No one even wants this crap, it is being foisted upon people like with the "smart tvs". No doubt this is where the trillions of missing taxpayer dollars are going.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday September 06, @07:45PM
Dicks out for 6G.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]