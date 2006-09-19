from the yeah-right dept.
You Can Now Tell Facebook to Delete Its Internal Record of Your Face
A new feature allows Facebook users to opt out of facial recognition on the social network
Facebook users can now tell the company not to run facial recognition on their pictures.
The company announced Tuesday that it has added a setting for opting out of certain face recognition features that have raised privacy concerns. If you disable face recognition, Facebook won’t automatically tag you in images, nor will it automatically suggest tags of your friends. Opting out will also stop Facebook from searching for you in other images on the site using its Photo Review feature — which is designed to notify you when someone uploads a picture of you that you aren’t tagged in, perhaps so that you can flag impersonation or other problems.
The update will also have a significant impact on the underlying technology that allows Facebook to recognize you in the first place, the company told OneZero. Facebook processes images to extract what your face looks like into a hidden string of numbers called a template, according to the company’s website. Fundamentally, facial recognition is just comparing how statistically similar your string of numbers is to other strings of numbers extracted from other images, using criteria like the distance and orientation of facial features learned by an algorithm.
When you opt out of facial recognition on Facebook, the company will delete your template, meaning it will have no original reference point for your face and therefore cannot find your face at all. It’s an assurance that Facebook isn’t actually retaining data that it could use again someday to recognize your face. Of course, Facebook could compute that template again if you opt back in. And your friends can still manually tag you in an image, though doing so won’t lead Facebook to compute a new template for your face.
[. . . .] Opting out also prohibits you from being included in Facebook’s facial recognition research, according to a Facebook spokesperson.
“When people turn off their face recognition setting, we can no longer create a face template for them for any purpose, including A.I. research,” the spokesperson told OneZero.
FB can add your face to a list of deleted faces to guarantee they don't have it any longer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Saturday September 07, @01:26AM (1 child)
Can non Facebook users opt out?
(I don't really know FB has it set up -- can users name other people in photos? If so the major problem here is that non-users are not protected. That would not be the case if face recognition was opt IN).
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday September 07, @01:32AM
I have never signed up for Facebook and I don't let people take pictures of me unless they promise not to upload them to Facebook. Yeah, I can't stop them but the few that do take pics are people I trust. Still, I'm sure Facebook has my pic and some sort of name. You just can't get away from this shit anymore and it sucks.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday September 07, @01:43AM
Before they can remove all the facial recog, you have to positively identify the images as being your face. Isn't that what they were trying to do all along? And then,
Add your face to the list of faces that they do not have pics of, with a pic for reference only, to be sure it is "deleted". How gullible would you have to be to fall for this? Just like those nice spam messages that say, "click here to be removed from our mailing list", but actually mean "we got a live one!". Yes, it's a trap, Soylentils!
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.