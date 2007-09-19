According to statistics, the 2019 flu season is Australia's worst in recorded history with over 257,359 confirmed cases so far this year.

This record beat the previous one in 2017 with a total number of 251,163 influenza cases. Meanwhile, only 52,000 cases were confirmed in 2018.

"In terms of sheer numbers and the load on general practice and emergency departments, this is the worst flu season that's ever been," immunization expert Paul van Buynder said.

Local media has also reported 587 fatalities from influenza with a majority of elder people. On the contrary, only 73 died from the flu in 2018.

Australia capital Canberra confirmed 3 402 cases so far, which is worse than the total combined records from 2016 to 2018.