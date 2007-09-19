19/09/07/0634207 story
In a Twitter discussion on Sept. 5, Rosa-Maria Ryyti (Miss Universe Finland 2015 winner), argued Bitcoin's risk factor made it more appealing to men.
She was responding to a query by analyst and Cointelegraph contributor, Filb Filb, who asked followers why the Bitcoin community was overwhelmingly male.
"Women are more risk-conscious in general and often go for a 'slow & steady' investment strategy," Ryyti wrote, adding:
"The current general perception of Bitcoin in the msm makes it even less probable for the average women (and men) to get involved."
https://cointelegraph.com/news/miss-finland-bitcoins-risk-keeps-most-women-away-from-cryptocurrency
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 07, @05:42PM
Do they also scare of crypto? How about Eskimo LGBTQ chicken? Those are the brave ones, I am sure.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday September 07, @06:02PM (1 child)

Miss Ryyti just confirmed that:
In a Twitter discussion on Sept. 5, Rosa-Maria Ryyti (Miss Universe Finland 2015 winner), argued Bitcoin's risk factor made it more appealing to men.
Miss Ryyti just confirmed that:
1/ Women are more sensible than men
2/ Finland can produce Miss Somethings that aren't dumb bimbos
3/ Albeit rare, it's possible to read intelligent things on Twitter
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 07, @06:16PM
0/ she says what she's paid to say
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Captival on Saturday September 07, @06:09PM
Well, that settles it. Bitcoin must be bad then, because anything that isn't exactly equal for every race, gender and age is by nature evil and must be condemned. Bitcoin must be made illegal or at least so highly regulated that nobody wants to use it. All males who own a bitcoin must give half of them away to a wahmen until such time as they own the majority of them, kind of like how divorce works. If you don't agree with my bizarre radical Communist ideas like this, I'm going to savagely and constantly disparage you in the name of tolerance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 07, @06:11PM
I just invested $20k in Bitcoin to impress the chicks. I knew I should have gone with the penis implant.