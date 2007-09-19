I use the word "fixations" to denote those concerns that programmers often argue about which generate more heat than light. Some examples include code style, line length limits, repository layout, unit test coverage, avoidance of GOTO, and other "best practices," but this list is merely suggestive. Fixations are self-imposed constraints that prematurely restrict the set of possible implementations (set A) to a subset of implementations that are comfortable to the engineers who impose them (set B). Rarely, if ever, is it demonstrated that the set of optimal solutions (set C) is a subset of B.

Fixations are often adopted to solve problems that the team does not have, and may never have. There are cases where a GOTO is the perfect choice -- even Dijkstra admitted as much -- but many teams will flatly reject code that includes even one GOTO because "GOTO can make the code hard to read." Yes, we've all read Dijkstra's paper and understand the problems of excess GOTOs, but the question is not whether a tool used in excess causes problems, but rather whether the use of the tool in this particular case has in fact created a problem.

The worst thing about fixations is that they generate work that does nothing to reduce the complexity of the business problem. They become a continuing source of puzzles for engineers to solve. The complexity compounds when the satisfaction of one self-imposed constraint conflicts with that of another. For example, line-length limits often conflict with indentation rules, so programmers spend time searching for the least-ugly compromise. I have seen a mob programming group of 6 engineers spend 45 minutes fixing these exact problems to satisfy their linter. This is waste.

There are reasonable arguments to support the myriad views surrounding these kinds of concerns, but that's precisely the problem. If you can go either way on a particular issue, it can't matter that much. It would be a better use of time to not worry about it at all by increasing our fortitude toward trivialities. One heuristic we might use to recognize fixations is this: Before you offer a criticism in your next code review, ask yourself, "would I still be as concerned about this if the entire program fit on a half-page?" If the answer is "no", then use the energy you would expend on criticism to figure out how to make the program shorter.

[...] Looking back, we see that the hierarchy defined above moves from first-order, everyday programming concerns, to higher-order architectural concerns. Even more interesting, as we move up the hierarchy, aspects of the problem domain that were explicit at the lowest level become more and more implicit as we move up the hierarchy.