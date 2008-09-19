Stories
€100 Million German Insect Protection Plan Will Protect Habitats, Restrict Weed Killers

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

In 2017, researchers reported a dramatic loss of insects in Germany’s nature reserves: 76% less biomass over 3 decades. Spurred by wide public concern about the findings, the federal government announced on 4 September a €100 million “action plan for insect protection,”[pdf] which includes at least €25 million a year for research and monitoring of insect populations.

“This takes several steps in the right direction,” says Lars Krogmann, an entomologist at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany, who with colleagues last year published a nine-point plan with recommendations[pdf] for reversing insect population declines.

The government plan includes some of those recommendations, such as protecting insect habitats like meadows and hedges.

[...] The plan also promises to phase out all use of glyphosate, the world’s most common weed killer, by December 2023.

