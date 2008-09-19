from the halting-evolution dept.
In 2017, researchers reported a dramatic loss of insects in Germany’s nature reserves: 76% less biomass over 3 decades. Spurred by wide public concern about the findings, the federal government announced on 4 September a €100 million “action plan for insect protection,”[pdf] which includes at least €25 million a year for research and monitoring of insect populations.
“This takes several steps in the right direction,” says Lars Krogmann, an entomologist at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany, who with colleagues last year published a nine-point plan with recommendations[pdf] for reversing insect population declines.
The government plan includes some of those recommendations, such as protecting insect habitats like meadows and hedges.
[...] The plan also promises to phase out all use of glyphosate, the world’s most common weed killer, by December 2023.
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday September 08, @05:45PM (2 children)
I wonder what's their plan for mosquito and ticks with encephalitis of all kinds that storming the area...
A park next to me was just bombed from helicopters for Eastern Encephalitis and West Nile virus. I hike and run the area at least twice a week and bitten all the time.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 08, @05:55PM
The plan is to eat them as food: http://www.insecteurope.com/ [insecteurope.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 08, @06:13PM
The eradication of diseases takes top priority!
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/7d/a7/63/7da763e3fd20638e158b3767358f917d.jpg [pinimg.com]
https://www.duurzamestudent.nl/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/humans.jpg [duurzamestudent.nl]
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/b7/8a/78/b78a783dff2f049ce419074ad5fd6394--global-warming-climate-change.jpg [pinimg.com]
https://digitalsynopsis.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/steve-cutts-illustrations-art-todays-world-society-17.jpg [digitalsynopsis.com]
http://media.ifunny.com/results/2012/11/01/nzwn2adnl9.jpg [ifunny.com]
https://bulk2.destructoid.com/ul/163047-humanevolution.jpg [destructoid.com]
Conservatism is the NEW Counter-Culture
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday September 08, @06:21PM (2 children)
I will dedicate every last dying breath to fighting globalists who do not believe in free speech.
Do you hear me, motherfuckers?
I'm going to ensure that you're ground up like beef, and I will feast from your ashes!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 08, @06:27PM
Dafuq you drinking today, EF? You got some of that wood alcohol? (alcohol distilled from the juices of Jew morning wood)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 08, @06:34PM
Your weed stash is safe.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]