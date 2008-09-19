#wikipediadown

This Friday,

[t]he online encyclopedia [Wikipedia] was forced offline for several hours across Europe and the Middle East, and the site battled the attack to restore service. The Wikimedia Foundation -- the organization behind the site -- condemned the attack saying it wanted to protect the "fundamental right" for people to be able to "freely access and share information".

The actors behind the attack are not known (or not yet disclosed), however it was noted that there are several countries in the region which are "eager to censor the site."

The full text of the Wikimedia Foundation's statement about the attacks can be found here

Maps of the areas affected by the outage are available here and here