DoH (IETF RFC8484) allows Firefox to send DNS requests as normal-looking HTTPS traffic to special DoH-compatible DNS servers (called DoH resolvers). Basically, it hides DNS requests inside the normal deluge of HTTPS data. [DoH doesn't encrypt DNS requests. That's a different protocol, namely DNS-over-TLS, aka DoT].

By default, Firefox ships with support for relaying encrypted DoH requests via Cloudflare's DoH resolver, but users can change it to any DoH resolver they want [see here].

When DoH support is enabled in Firefox, the browser will ignore DNS settings set in the operating system, and use the browser-set DoH resolver. By moving DNS server settings from the OS to the browser level, and by encrypting the DNS traffic, DoH effectively hides DNS traffic from internet service providers (ISPs), local parental control software, antivirus software, enterprise firewalls and traffic filters, and about any other third-party that tries to intercept and sniff a user's traffic.