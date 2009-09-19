from the do-not-let-go-of-your-card dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Clerk uses photographic memory to steal credit card info from 1,300 customers
[....] In Japan, though, a store clerk has stolen credit card information the old fashioned way: Looking at and memorizing the details of over 1,300 customers, according to local news.
The 34-year-old clerk worked at a mall in Koto City, near Tokyo. Police allege he memorized the 16-digit credit card number, security code and expiry date of customers during the small period of time it takes to complete a purchase transaction. This is all according to a translation by SoraNews of reports from Sankei News and Hachima Kiko publications.
Police added that, after arresting the clerk, they found a notebook containing the credit card details of 1,300 victims, reports ANN News. The scammer, despite apparently having a Sherlock Holmes level of memorization ability, led police straight to him by using stolen credit card information to buy two bags valued at 270,000 yen (approximately $2,500) -- which he then had mailed to his own address.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday September 09, @09:16PM
He STUPID smart!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 09, @09:17PM (1 child)
A photographic memory is no real indication of intelligence. Although, his memory was apparently not as reliable as the term suggests. People with really superb memories need no notebook. Bill Clinton doesn't need a notebook to remember the faces and names of people he met only once, decades ago.
Conservatism is the NEW Counter-Culture
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 09, @09:20PM
Actually, given the science behind eidetic memory, the notebook makes a lot of sense. cf. https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=33530&page=1&cid=891870#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 09, @09:17PM
Not so much [wikipedia.org]:
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday September 09, @09:19PM (1 child)
This doesn't sound like an instance of photographic memory. Without more information than the tiny bit of info cnet provided, it sounds more likely, that he memorized one at a time. It's not terribly difficult to memorize that information in a short period of time. Sure, he might have a photographic memory, but there's nothing substantiating that claim. Now, if he did that in one day, I'd be more impressed with his memory skills.
https://soranews24.com/2019/09/08/tokyo-clerk-arrested-for-memorizing-over-1300-customers-credit-card-info-using-it-online/?ICID=ref_fark [soranews24.com]
So, yeah, sensationalist journalism, Japan style.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday September 09, @10:00PM
Exactly. If he had a photographic memory, why did he have to write anything down?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 09, @09:42PM
He can't tell the jury, "uh, I don't remember".