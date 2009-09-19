Stories
Clerk Uses Photographic Memory to Steal Credit Card Info From 1,300 Customers

posted by janrinok on Monday September 09, @08:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the do-not-let-go-of-your-card dept.
Security

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Clerk uses photographic memory to steal credit card info from 1,300 customers

[....] In Japan, though, a store clerk has stolen credit card information the old fashioned way: Looking at and memorizing the details of over 1,300 customers, according to local news.

The 34-year-old clerk worked at a mall in Koto City, near Tokyo. Police allege he memorized the 16-digit credit card number, security code and expiry date of customers during the small period of time it takes to complete a purchase transaction. This is all according to a translation by SoraNews of reports from Sankei News and Hachima Kiko publications.

Police added that, after arresting the clerk, they found a notebook containing the credit card details of 1,300 victims, reports ANN News. The scammer, despite apparently having a Sherlock Holmes level of memorization ability, led police straight to him by using stolen credit card information to buy two bags valued at 270,000 yen (approximately $2,500) -- which he then had mailed to his own address.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday September 09, @09:16PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday September 09, @09:16PM (#891867) Journal

    He STUPID smart!

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 09, @09:17PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday September 09, @09:17PM (#891869) Homepage Journal

    A photographic memory is no real indication of intelligence. Although, his memory was apparently not as reliable as the term suggests. People with really superb memories need no notebook. Bill Clinton doesn't need a notebook to remember the faces and names of people he met only once, decades ago.

    --
    Conservatism is the NEW Counter-Culture

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 09, @09:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 09, @09:17PM (#891870)

    Not so much [wikipedia.org]:

    Eidetic memory (/aɪˈdɛtɪk/ eye-DET-ik; sometimes called photographic memory) is an ability to recall images from memory after only seeing it once, with high precision for a brief time after exposure,[1] without using a mnemonic device.[2] Although the terms eidetic memory and photographic memory are popularly used interchangeably,[1] they are also distinguished, with eidetic memory referring to the ability to view memories like photographs for a few minutes,[3] and photographic memory referring to the ability to recall pages of text or numbers, or similar, in great detail.[4][5] When the concepts are distinguished, eidetic memory is reported to occur in a small number of children and as something generally not found in adults,[2][6] while true photographic memory has never been demonstrated to exist[emphasis added]

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday September 09, @09:19PM (1 child)

    by Freeman (732) on Monday September 09, @09:19PM (#891871) Journal

    This doesn't sound like an instance of photographic memory. Without more information than the tiny bit of info cnet provided, it sounds more likely, that he memorized one at a time. It's not terribly difficult to memorize that information in a short period of time. Sure, he might have a photographic memory, but there's nothing substantiating that claim. Now, if he did that in one day, I'd be more impressed with his memory skills.

    Using an apparent eidetic memory (often called a “photographic memory”), he could retain all of the information until after the transaction when he could jot it down.

    https://soranews24.com/2019/09/08/tokyo-clerk-arrested-for-memorizing-over-1300-customers-credit-card-info-using-it-online/?ICID=ref_fark [soranews24.com]

    So, yeah, sensationalist journalism, Japan style.

    --
    "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

    • (Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday September 09, @10:00PM

      by nitehawk214 (1304) on Monday September 09, @10:00PM (#891894)

      Exactly. If he had a photographic memory, why did he have to write anything down?

      --
      "Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 09, @09:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 09, @09:42PM (#891881)

    He can't tell the jury, "uh, I don't remember".

