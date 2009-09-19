from the always-have,-always-will dept.
Departments of Motor Vehicles in states around the country are taking drivers' personal information and selling it to thousands of businesses, including private investigators who spy on people for a profit, Motherboard has learned. DMVs sell the data for an array of approved purposes, such as to insurance or tow companies, but some of them have sold to more nefarious businesses as well. Multiple states have made tens of millions of dollars a year selling data.
Motherboard has obtained hundreds of pages of documents from DMVs through public records requests that lay out the practice. Members of the public may not be aware that when they provide their name, address, and in some cases other personal information to the DMV for the purposes of getting a driver's license or registering a vehicle, the DMV often then turns around and offers that information for sale.
Many of the private investigators that DMVs have sold data to explicitly advertise that they will surveil spouses to see if they're cheating.
"You need to learn what they’ve been doing, when they’ve been doing it, who they’ve been doing it with and how long it has been going on. You need to see proof with your own eyes," reads the website of Integrity Investigations, one private investigator firm that buys data from DMVs.
"Under this MOU [memorandum of understanding], the Requesting Party will be provided, via remote electronic means, information pertaining to driver licenses and vehicles, including personal information authorized to be released," one agreement between a DMV and its clients reads.
Multiple DMVs stressed to Motherboard that they do not sell the photographs from citizens' driver licenses or social security numbers.
Some of the data access is done in bulk, while other arrangements allow a company to lookup specific individuals, according to the documents. Contracts can roll for months at a time, and records can cost as little as $0.01 each, the documents add.
“The selling of personally identifying information to third parties is broadly a privacy issue for all and specifically a safety issue for survivors of abuse, including domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and trafficking," Erica Olsen, director of Safety Net at the National Network to End Domestic Violence, told Motherboard in an email. "For survivors, their safety may depend on their ability to keep this type of information private."
The sale of this data to licensed private investigators is perfectly legal, due to the Driver's Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), a law written in the '90s before privacy became the cultural focus that it is today, but which critics believe should be changed. The process of becoming a licensed private investigator varies from state to state, and can be strict, according to multiple sources close to the industry. Some states, however, allow licensing to be granted on a local level or investigators to operate without a license.
The DPPA was created in 1994 after a private investigator, hired by a stalker, obtained the address of actress Rebecca Schaeffer from a DMV. The stalker went on to murder Schaeffer. The purpose of the law was to restrict access to DMV data, but it included a wide range of exemptions, including for the sale to private investigators.
"The DPPA is one of several federal laws that should now be updated," Marc Rotenberg, president and executive director of privacy activism group EPIC, wrote in an email. "I would certainly reduce the number of loopholes," he added, referring to how the law might be changed.
[...] He added that if the DMV data has been abused by private investigators, "Congress should take a close look at the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, and, if necessary, close loopholes that are being abused to spy on Americans."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @01:30AM (1 child)
You have to keep this in perspective. If each of the 384 million residents of Rhode Island got paid $1,000 then the loss is made good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @02:24AM
Shill, troll or in-numerate?
From http://worldpopulationreview.com/states/rhode-island-population/ [worldpopulationreview.com]
Rhode Island Population 2019 1,056,738
$384,000 / 1,056,738 = $0.363 per resident. I'd rather have my data than my 36 cents.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @01:35AM (1 child)
They're also providing pictures of people's faces to the FBI, so that they can be added to their facial recognition database, ensuring that mass surveillance becomes easier and more effective.
I mean, why not sell all of our data to private entities? We're already destroying privacy and democracy on a level never before seen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @02:29AM
Don't you put on Kiss style make-up before having your DMV photo taken?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @01:39AM
Just bidness. :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @01:46AM (2 children)
My friend's father was a retired police officer who then worked at a DMV after getting stabbed. He came up with the idea to mail people their new IDs instead of giving them out at the DMV to cut down on fraud. The government waited until he retired from the DMV then stole his idea so they didn't have to give him any credit.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday September 10, @02:23AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @02:36AM
No, because those things don't happen. Have you tried chatting with an AI about your delusion of persecution?
(Score: 2) by optotronic on Tuesday September 10, @02:06AM (2 children)
The state requires us to provide the information so we can drive or have identification, then they sell it?! We have no other option, other than moving, perhaps.
How is this tolerable? I haven't read the article because I get a 404 page on the article link. Maybe if I allowed the 22 referenced domains to run scripts...
Are we lucky the IRS isn't doing this yet? Or are they?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @02:33AM
Why don't you tell us? You're obviously tolerating it right now.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday September 10, @02:33AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @02:19AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @02:37AM
The elections department here provides loads of personal information to anybody who asks for free.