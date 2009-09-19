from the what-a-pain dept.
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/opioid-talks-impasse-purdue-bankruptcy-filing-expected-65456920
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is expected to file for bankruptcy after settlement talks over the nation's deadly overdose crisis hit an impasse, attorneys general involved in the talks said Saturday.
The breakdown puts the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic on track to begin next month, likely without Purdue, and sets the stage for a complex legal drama involving nearly every state and hundreds of local governments.
Purdue, the family that owns the company and a group of state attorneys general had been trying for months to find a way to avoid trial and determine Purdue's responsibility for a crisis that has cost 400,000 American lives over the past two decades.
An email from the attorneys general of Tennessee and North Carolina, obtained by The Associated Press, said that Purdue and the Sackler family had rejected two offers from the states over how payments under any settlement would be handled and that the family declined to offer counterproposals.
"As a result, the negotiations are at an impasse, and we expect Purdue to file for bankruptcy protection imminently," Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein wrote in their message, which was sent to update attorneys general throughout the country on the status of the talks.
[...] The impasse in the talks comes about six weeks before the scheduled start of the first federal trial under the Cleveland litigation, overseen by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster. That trial will hear claims about the toll the opioid epidemic has taken on two Ohio counties, Cuyahoga and Summit.
A bankruptcy filing by Purdue would most certainly remove the company from that trial.
The bankruptcy judge would have wide discretion on how to proceed. That could include allowing the claims against other drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies to move ahead while Purdue's cases are handled separately. Three other manufacturers have already settled with the two Ohio counties to avoid the initial trial.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 10, @03:02AM (1 child)
Now you need WikiLeaks for someone to leak another batch of 'fiscal-paradise papers'.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 10, @04:03AM
What good does that do? Nobody gives a shit.
That is not my dog.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @03:18AM
I trust these corporations to safely and effectively vaxxinate me!!!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 10, @03:46AM (1 child)
I want to see Purdue's (the company) assets auctioned off to the highest bidders. Then I want to see Purdue's (the family) assets auctioned off to the highest bidders. And, I want to see the Sackler's assets auctioned off the same way.
Yeah, I do understand that corporations are created to protect the owners and investors if the company goes belly up. But, criminal intent, lying to congress, and an utter disregard for human life seems to trump all of those intents of corporate protections. Burn 'em, and make an example of them.
Conservatism is the NEW Counter-Culture
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @04:02AM
These are job creators you're talking about. Are you off your meds?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 10, @04:11AM
Who are these people? The Taliban?
There should be indictments, not dialog!
The corruption is really getting thick, just a little too obvious... and still, they will win
That is not my dog.