We are volunteers who make and take care of the Python programming language. We have decided that January 1, 2020, will be the day that we sunset Python 2. That means that we will not improve it anymore after that day, even if someone finds a security problem in it. You should upgrade to Python 3 as soon as you can.
We need to sunset Python 2 so we can help Python users.
We released Python 2.0 in 2000. We realized a few years later that we needed to make big changes to improve Python. So in 2006, we started Python 3.0. Many people did not upgrade, and we did not want to hurt them. So, for many years, we have kept improving and publishing both Python 2 and Python 3.
But this makes it hard to improve Python. There are improvements Python 2 can't handle. And we have less time to work on making Python 3 better and faster.
And if many people keep using Python 2, then that makes it hard for the volunteers who use Python to make software. They can't use the good new things in Python 3 to improve the tools they make.
We did not want to hurt the people using Python 2. So, in 2008, we announced that we would sunset Python 2 in 2015, and asked people to upgrade before then. Some did, but many did not. So, in 2014, we extended that sunset till 2020.
If people find catastrophic security problems in Python 2, or in software written in Python 2, then volunteers will not help you. If you need help with Python 2 software, then volunteers will not help you. You will lose chances to use good tools because they will only run on Python 3, and you will slow down people who depend on you and work with you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @05:06AM (1 child)
It is not Python2 plus new and better. It sounds as Python3 was a scratch start building something looks simular to Python2, but is not.
Great way to keep your user base. Convert or Died.
I use equipment that even if the program was written in 70's it will still compile and work. IT has gone through version II, III, IV, LE and FREE. But the compiler just works. Also the it has conversion software from one version to next, just in case you want to modernize and great new features.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @05:16AM
Python2 doesn't have native unicode support, handles it badly in many existing cases, as well as a variety of math function issues due to being overly ambiguous in the original implementation. They have the Compat23 module or whatever it is called for working with python2 code on python3 or python3 code on python2, but really that is just barely enough to tech for deviant behavior between the two.
That said, i firmly believe as much use as python gets, it's not ready for primetime.
Unfortunately, with the way C, C++, Go, Swift, etc are being mismanaged by their steering committees, particularly to ensure their own jobs rather than to benefit both the language, implementers, as well as developers/compiling on limited systems, none of them have been doing a good job of it either since their creation or in a decade or more. C++11 got pushed before C++98 support was complete on major compilers for chrissakes. And the same is happening with newer standards where half baked C++14/17/20? features are included by default so dumbass developers can use them in what should be standards compliant code by default.
So really the python2/3 mess is no different than any other language right now. Hell go look at perl and the 5.24/5.26+ debacle. All kinds of old stuff broken but they claim the language/API/ABI is the same.