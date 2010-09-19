Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft President Says US Government Isn't Being Open About Huawei Ban

posted by janrinok on Tuesday September 10, @01:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the can't-tell-you,-it's-secret dept.
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

When Microsoft asked US lawmakers to explain the threat [from Huawei], they've been too vague for Smith's liking. Huawei is a major customer of his company: Its laptops come with Microsoft's Windows operating system.

"Oftentimes, what we get in response is, 'Well, if you knew what we knew, you would agree with us'," Smith told Bloomberg. "And our answer is, 'Great, show us what you know so we can decide for ourselves. That's the way this country works.' " 

[...] Smith, who's also Microsoft's chief legal officer, said his company argued that the department should limit its ban to sales that pose national security risks, such as universities with Chinese military links -- an approach he compared to a "scalpel" rather than its current "meat cleaver" method.

Neither Huawei nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

Original Submission


«  Why People Gain Weight as They Get Older
Microsoft President Says US Government Isn't Being Open About Huawei Ban | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Alfred on Tuesday September 10, @01:35PM

    by Alfred (4006) on Tuesday September 10, @01:35PM (#892195) Journal
    If someone doesn't/can't buy a Huawei it's not like they are going to buy a Mac instead. Microsoft still gets the install.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday September 10, @01:42PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday September 10, @01:42PM (#892200)

    Scalpels don't whip up the base, meat cleavers do. I'm guessing there's a hope that the threat of the meat cleaver will force the appearance of compliance, the way the Prez is swinging that meat cleaver he's risking cutting off his own dick.

(1)