Get ready to be probed by the Antitrust Voltron, Google: Attorneys general combine from Texas, New York, Maine, Arizona, Missouri...
The attorneys general of 50 US states and territories are teaming up to probe Google for possible antitrust violations, Ken Paxton, the AG for Texas, announced on Monday.
The bipartisan push involves 48 states, with only Alabama and California – the latter being the home of Google and Silicon Valley – declining to take part. Washington DC, and Puerto Rico, a US protectorate, have stepped up, though, bringing the total number of prosecutors to 50.
California Assemblyman member Jordan Cunnigham (R-San Luis Obispo) expressed disappointment that California's State Attorney Xavier Becerra isn't part of the monopoly probe. "Attorney General Becerra's refusal to join the bipartisan investigation into the tech giants is embarrassing. California deserves to be at the table," he said.
Paxton will be leading the probe, described as "a multistate investigation into whether large tech companies" – cough, cough, Google – "have engaged in anticompetitive behavior that stifled competition, restricted access, and harmed consumers."
"Now, more than ever, information is power, and the most important source of information in Americans' day-to-day lives is the internet. When most Americans think of the internet, they no doubt think of Google," said Attorney General Paxton.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @03:39PM
I approve.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 10, @04:02PM
Most of Google is already accustomed to alien anal probing. The aliens actually have a word for the probe. "Google". Have you been googled, lately? http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-c8Q3YriQD_Y/Ta7r9S1n5wI/AAAAAAAAMm4/lE4c-rdw0K0/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/anal-probe.jpg [blogspot.com]
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Tuesday September 10, @04:09PM
Really though, I think the question here is about power.
I have been thinking a lot about this concept I am for now calling 'slimy trust abusing lateral power grab'.
A small example would be if you took your coworkers by your house and one of them freely wanders the entire floorplan ahead of you unsupervised all the way back to your bedroom closet. (true story)
A big example would be the rape of the etruscan women, the red wedding etc. Hitchikers, babysitters, boyscot troops, priests, accountants, financiers, azure executives....our world has a huge problem with this.
Google by being a well funded company with a breakthrough technology was able to use this thing called 'leverage' to make around ten thousand slimy trust abusing lateral power grabs to the point at which they are within only 20 years as powerful as a branch of government and the performance of their networks is as important to the short term performance of the global economy as the weather itself.
Do you guys know about the 'multi stakeholder whatever' that is the basis of the governance model for the global DNS? It's literally a fuzzy wuzzy morphological field of words, there is no there there. The same can be said about google except it is completely private and has no public responsibility, and therefore operates actually like a vast conspiracy with a PR department. It's the same model as all of these companies, near complete integration with the police state, executives selling data to the highest bidder and saying it was leaked if caught, purchasing any possible competitor or just stealing their ideas if they don't have lawyers.
At this part it looks to me, conceptually, like a katamari damacy game. This has total historical precedent though despite all the new bells and whistles, this happened with railroads, telephones and emf waves. And we always came to a conclusion that merged corporations and the state in some kind of predatory balance that was just tolerable enough to the population.
These software platforms are something different though because the global transfernce of bits is inevitable and because they replace all the previous modes of the informal forums that are the basis of human political governance. And now a handful of multi stakeholder fuzzy wuzzies holds them in the palm of their hand, and I am having difficulty seeing congress at the moment as anything more than a begger grabbing onto the shirtsleeve of the terminator, trying to shake him down for nickels or some other piece of the action.
I will however hope they close google, arrest the executives, repurpose the money to build something better, destroy the data that violates everyone's rights by making a global map of what everyone is thinking at any given time, and then selling it to be twisted more precisely, and open source their search algorigthm minus the ad suggestion part. The public has suffered enough, but good luck expecting their google search results to report that to them.
When a company gets rid of it's 'don't be evil' motto, that's not a sign of them 'growing up' that's a sign you should probably start running. Or convene hearings, so yeah in true american form this would have been a great idea 10 years ago or at least before 2016.
