Intimate data, including when people have had sex, is being shared with Facebook, a study from Privacy International has suggested.
It included details such as what contraception was used, when periods were due and the type of symptoms experienced.
Since the investigation, one app said it was changing its privacy policies.
Menstruation apps collect some of the most intimate data imaginable - from general health, to information about sex, moods, what the user eats, drinks and even what sanitary products she uses.
In exchange for this, the app will offer the user the dates of the month she is most fertile or when to expect her next period.
Sharing to Facebook happens via the social network's software development kit (SDK), tools that can be used by apps to help them make money by reaching advertisers who, in turn, provide users with personalised ads.
PI found the most popular apps in this category - Period Tracker, Period Track Flo and Clue Period Tracker did not share data with Facebook.
But others - such as Maya by Plackal Tech (which has 5 million downloads on Google Play), MIA by Mobapp Development Limited (1 million downloads) and My Period Tracker by Linchpin Health (more than 1 million downloads) - did.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday September 11, @02:50AM
There is an old saying: three can keep a secret if two are dead. When an app is being used, there are three people who have the data: the user, the app, and anyone/anything that has access to the app's data store (okay, so maybe more, a LOT more, than three people).
Why does anyone feel the need to do this? If it must be done, why not use an Excel spreadsheet or something? Know what I call MY period tracker? A calendar!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 11, @02:52AM
Come on fellas, how about we cut out the specific pronouns here and stick with something approved as gender neutral.
If a person identifies as he, then their menstrual cycle should be tagged as such.
Sheez. Do we really have to remind everyone all the plurry time.