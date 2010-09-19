Hoity-toity hi-fi purveyor Bose has inadvertently silenced a bunch of its own soundbars with a recent firmware update.

The problems were first reported on the Bose support forum two weeks ago and affect the company's Soundbar 700.

Users connecting the overpriced telly speaker via HDMI are being advised to use optical connections instead as a temporary fix. Support staff have also suggested rebooting the speaker every time the TV is turned on or contacting the telly's manufacturer – ideas not broadly welcomed by Bose customers.

The Reg reader who tipped us off complained: "In typical Bose fashion thus far, they attempted to blame TV and other device firmwares and suggested asinine resolutions that seem as positive as jumping up and down on one foot to solve the issue. Lastly they suggest using optical cables rather than using what has been [the] working solution of HDMI ARC and CEC for many people since inception of the product."