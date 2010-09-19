Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Airbnb Host? Don't Pay Business Taxes? City Digs Up Your Sewer and Water.

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 10, @11:43PM   Printer-friendly
from the leveling-the-playing-field dept.
Business

barbara hudson writes:

The City of Bonavista has taken a new approach to dealing with airbnb hosts who represent unfair competition for hotels and bread-and-breakfast ins because they don't pay business taxes. They cut your sewer and water lines.

Bonavista cuts off services for Airbnb operators with unpaid business tax bills.

"We have gone to some pretty serious measures to collect. We have literally dug up driveways and turned off water (and) sewer service until the bill is paid, cutting them off completely from all municipal services.

-- Mayor John Norman

If people can't even drive their car onto your property, take a shower, use the toilet, you're pretty motivated to pony up.

The mayor said the taxation method has been successful, but he acknowledges not all Airbnb owners are pleased.

"I don't think some are happy about it, but it is what it is."

This is a pretty effective fix to unfair competition by airbnb hosts. The next question is, how can we apply the same thinking to uber and lyft?

Original Submission


«  If Computers Are So Smart, How Come They Can’t Read?
Airbnb Host? Don't Pay Business Taxes? City Digs Up Your Sewer and Water. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @11:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 10, @11:57PM (#892463)

    I had a cuntstomer refuse to pay the quoted price on fanbelt replacement after the work was done. Manager pulls out a knife and cuts the belts off his car, gave him directions to the nearest beach and told him to pound sand up his ass.

(1)