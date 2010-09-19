from the renaming-it-to-be-NSHA:-the-Not-Secure-Hashing-Algorithm dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The Wall Street fintech Treadwell Stanton DuPont broke silence today as it announced its Research & Development and Science Teams successfully broke the SHA-256[*] hashing algorithm silently in controlled laboratory conditions over a year ago. The announcement aims to secure financial and technological platform superiority to its clients and investors worldwide.
[...]While the best public cryptanalysis has tried to break the hashing function since its inception in 2001, work on searching, developing and testing practical collision and pre-image vulnerabilities on the SHA-256 hashing algorithm began back in 2016 in Treadwell Stanton DuPont's R&D facilities, culminating 2 years later with the successful discovery of a structural weakness and the initial development of the first practical solution space of real world value by its researchers.
"While we have successfully broken all 64 rounds of pre-image resistance," said Seiijiro Takamoto, Treadwell Stanton DuPont's director of newly formed Hardware Engineering Division, "it is not our intention to bring down Bitcoin, break SSL/TLS security or crack any financial sector security whatsoever."
[*] See the SHA-2 page on Wikipedia for background on SHA-224, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512, SHA-512/224, and SHA-512/256.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 11, @06:03AM
TFA is a *press release* directly from the folks who *claim* to have broken SHA256.
No evidence is provided and no supporting documentation. To avoid breaking the world, they aren't releasing any details. Trust us, we know best!
In that spirit, I am announcing that I have built and tested an Alcubierre drive by making the round trip to and from Alpha Centauri in three weeks. [wikipedia.org]
However, given the disruption FTL travel could cause, I'm not going to release any details or there could be mass panic. Trust me.