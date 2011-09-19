Former Rage Against the Machine member Tom Morello and band Speedy Ortiz have joined a campaign by digital rights group Fight for the Future.

[...] In a tweet, Tom Morello said: "I don't want Big Brother at my shows targeting fans for harassment, deportation or arrest."

Fight for the Future added: "Music fans should feel safe and respected at festivals and shows, not subjected to invasive biometric surveillance."

[...] Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation announced in May 2018 that to stop fans having to use tickets, it was teaming up with Blink Identity, which uses technology to scan people's faces as they enter concert venues.