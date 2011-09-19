Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

UK Musicians Call for Facial Recognition Ban at Gigs

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 11, @10:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the bands-watching-out-for-the-people-who-watch-the-people-who-watch-a-concert dept.
Digital Liberty

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Former Rage Against the Machine member Tom Morello and band Speedy Ortiz have joined a campaign by digital rights group Fight for the Future.

[...] In a tweet, Tom Morello said: "I don't want Big Brother at my shows targeting fans for harassment, deportation or arrest."

Fight for the Future added: "Music fans should feel safe and respected at festivals and shows, not subjected to invasive biometric surveillance."

[...] Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation announced in May 2018 that to stop fans having to use tickets, it was teaming up with Blink Identity, which uses technology to scan people's faces as they enter concert venues.

Original Submission


«  Woman Receives First Corneal Transplant Made from iPS Cells
UK Musicians Call for Facial Recognition Ban at Gigs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday September 11, @10:56AM

    by Arik (4543) on Wednesday September 11, @10:56AM (#892608) Journal
    The presumption of innocence is a foundation of civil society.
    --
    "The *other* sort of Marxist."
(1)