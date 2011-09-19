New findings from University of Kansas experimental nuclear physicists Daniel Tapia Takaki and Aleksandr (Sasha) Bylinkin were just published in the European Physical Journal C. The paper centers on work at the Compact Muon Solenoid, an experiment at the Large Hadron Collider, to better understand the behavior of gluons.

Gluons are elementary particles that are responsible for "gluing" together quarks and anti-quarks to form protons and neutrons—so, gluons play a role in about 98% of all the visible matter in the universe. Previous experiments at the now-decommissioned HERA electron-proton collider found when protons are accelerated close to light-speed, the density of gluons inside them increases very rapidly.

"In these cases, gluons split into pairs of gluons with lower energies, and such gluons split themselves subsequently, and so forth," said Tapia Takaki, KU associate professor of physics & astronomy. "At some point, the splitting of gluons inside the proton reaches a limit at which the multiplication of gluons ceases to increase. Such a state is known as the 'color glass condensate,' a hypothesized phase of matter that is thought to exist in very high-energy protons and as well as in heavy nuclei."

The KU researcher said his team's more recent experimental results at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and LHC seemed to confirm the existence of such a gluon-dominated state. The exact conditions and the precise energy needed to observe "gluon saturation" in the proton or in heavy nuclei are not yet known, he said.