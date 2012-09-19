from the what-do-you-remember? dept.
The Marist Mindset List for the Entering College Class of 2023:
Born in 2001 the incoming class of college students never shared the earth with Joey Ramone, George Harrison, Timothy McVeigh, or Ken Kesey.
Among their classmates could be Billie Eilish, Sasha Obama, or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone.
- Like Pearl Harbor for their grandparents, and the Kennedy assassination for their parents, 9/11 is an historical event.
- Thumb, jump, and USB flash drives have always pushed floppy disks further into history.
- The primary use of a phone has always been to take pictures.
- The nation's mantra has always been: "If you see something, say something."
- The Tech Big Four--Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google -- are to them what the Big Three automakers were to their grandparents.
- Their smart pens may write and record faster than they can think.
- Nearly half of their generation is composed of people of color.
- When they pulled themselves up off the floor for the first time, they may have been hanging onto the folks' brand-new Xbox.
- There have always been indecisive quadrennial debates regarding the future of the Electoral College.
- Oklahoma City has always had a national memorial at its center.
- [...]
Created by Tom McBride and Ron Nief at Beloit College in 1998, the list was meant to reflect the world view of entering first year students—and to help faculty understand incoming classes—the list started with the members of the class of 2002, born in 1980.
There are 50 more items on the list of things that have been either always or never true for the list's Entering College Class.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday September 12, @12:05PM (1 child)
Not really, its a press release to get PR to appeal to parent age (grandparent age) people.
The 9/11 and OKC stuff is laughable because that might be nostalgic for parents but its like claiming as a Gen-X when I was a freshman I was fascinated by the Chosin Reservoir battle during the Korean war, missing the point that my grandparents were quite interested having lived thru that, but I was like whatevs that happened 20 years before I was born.
Also who paid the marketing bill to have "smart pens" included in the list? Seriously? Like google glass is more relevant and its not relevant so ....
Or consider the "nation's mantra", whatever, I think for freshman its more like "wear protection" or "smoke weed everyday" not some abstract business aircraft traveler propaganda.
One actual real world difference I can point out, is in previous generations TV mattered and drove culture. For kids these days, TV is utterly dead and irrelevant, its something only old people watch with endless viagra and funeral home commercials. For laughs, tell a modern kid that we used to watch hours of TV when we were their age, and they'll be like "WTF, why?"
Another one is natural female hypergamy plus dating apps means the percentage of twenty-something sexless men has gone up from like 5% when "we" were kids to something like a third now. Like 10% of dudes get 90% of the action now, leaving the other 90% of men pretty lonely. Luckily, in human history nothing bad has ever happened when a huge number of young men are angry and have nothing to lose, so I'm sure it'll all turn out great.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @12:35PM
I'm sure no one ever lied on those survey ... the reality is that this number "in the past" is probably completely wrong and didn't change all too much. And sex doesn't equal some prostitute.
yeah .... people are angry because why? The jews stole their women and they had "nothing to lose"? No? So what do women have to do with that and "nothing to lose"?
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Thursday September 12, @12:38PM
