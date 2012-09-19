The Marist Mindset List for the Entering College Class of 2023

Born in 2001 the incoming class of college students never shared the earth with Joey Ramone, George Harrison, Timothy McVeigh, or Ken Kesey.

Among their classmates could be Billie Eilish, Sasha Obama, or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone.

Like Pearl Harbor for their grandparents, and the Kennedy assassination for their parents, 9/11 is an historical event. Thumb, jump, and USB flash drives have always pushed floppy disks further into history. The primary use of a phone has always been to take pictures. The nation's mantra has always been: "If you see something, say something." The Tech Big Four--Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google -- are to them what the Big Three automakers were to their grandparents. Their smart pens may write and record faster than they can think. Nearly half of their generation is composed of people of color. When they pulled themselves up off the floor for the first time, they may have been hanging onto the folks' brand-new Xbox. There have always been indecisive quadrennial debates regarding the future of the Electoral College. Oklahoma City has always had a national memorial at its center. [...]

Created by Tom McBride and Ron Nief at Beloit College in 1998, the list was meant to reflect the world view of entering first year students—and to help faculty understand incoming classes—the list started with the members of the class of 2002, born in 1980.