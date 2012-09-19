Cyber criminals are increasingly turning their attention to hacking Internet of Things devices as connected products proliferate – and there's one smart device in particular that is catching hackers' attention. While routers remain the top target for IoT-based cyberattacks, there's a lot of discussion in underground forums about compromising internet-connected gas pumps. This new target was uncovered by by researchers at Trend Micro, which carried out an examination of dark web marketplaces in five different languages – Russian, Portuguese, English, Arabic, and Spanish.

One way this is already being achieved is by hackers selling modified smart meters, following on from Russian government legislation mandating that all electricity meters in the country should be replaced by online smart meters. Criminals are already modifying the firmware of these devices – although currently these alterations appear to be based around exploiting the devices to trick them into recording lower readings, meaning users will have lower bills.

However, users of Russian underground forums are also requesting information on how to hack gas pumps, with tutorials available on the inner workings of commercial pumps, including those with programmable logic controllers. These controllers are often found in factories and other industrial environments and can be used to help with managing equipment remotely.

Researchers also note that posts on gas pump hacking also frequently appear in Portuguese language forums, even featuring an in-depth, step-by-step technical tutorial on how to hack gas pumps for Brazilian users. In one case, a user demonstrates how they were able to remotely change the name of a pump.

While it's possible that these attacks are being discussed for similar reasons to those on smart meters – to receive resources at a cheaper price – it's entirely possible that gas pumps could be compromised for more destructive purposes.