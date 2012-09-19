from the probably,-possibly,-maybe dept.
From WIRED, again. Sometimes they have good stuff.
In the early 1970s, people studying general relativity, our modern theory of gravity, noticed rough similarities between the properties of black holes and the laws of thermodynamics. Stephen Hawking proved that the area of a black hole's event horizon—the surface that marks its boundary—cannot decrease. That sounded suspiciously like the second law of thermodynamics, which says entropy—a measure of disorder—cannot decrease.
Yet at the time, Hawking and others emphasized that the laws of black holes only looked like thermodynamics on paper; they did not actually relate to thermodynamic concepts like temperature or entropy.
Then in quick succession, a pair of brilliant results—one by Hawking himself—suggested that the equations governing black holes were in fact actual expressions of the thermodynamic laws applied to black holes. In 1972, Jacob Bekenstein argued that a black hole's surface area was proportional to its entropy, and thus the second law similarity was a true identity. And in 1974, Hawking found that black holes appear to emit radiation—what we now call Hawking radiation—and this radiation would have exactly the same "temperature" in the thermodynamic analogy.
[...] But what if the connection between the two really is little more than a rough analogy, with little physical reality? What would that mean for the past decades of work in string theory, loop quantum gravity, and beyond? Craig Callender, a philosopher of science at the University of California, San Diego, argues that the notorious laws of black hole thermodynamics may be nothing more than a useful analogy stretched too far.
After what Hawking said about philosophy, I think that astrophysicists need a bit more perspective.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @05:56PM (1 child)
What is this about?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @06:15PM
They have discovered that black holes are quite puny compared to the human ego.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @06:20PM
Black holes are just dark matter spirits cursed to bound to themselves, forever. That explains them as well as thermodynamics of gravity. Those forgiven ones are slowly released back into universe as Hawking's radiation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 12, @06:30PM
Were always wrong about everything. We're just are slightly less wrong than yesterday.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday September 12, @06:31PM (1 child)
Hawking just needs:
Guaranteed: we're not entirely "right" about black holes, and they do bear precious little connection to physical reality as we understand it.
When we can get close enough to one to drop various things in and see what happens, we might start to understand them a little bit better - observing them from the current distances is really missing the finer details - kind of like trying to map Pluto with the HST, but worse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @06:40PM
Black holes are just the "edge" of the universe. The end.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @06:36PM
Remember black holes are mathematical constructs.
We can see spots in the universe that act like these mathematical constructs. We are pretty sure what they do and how they will act on the outside.
Inside however is a whole different story. We can not observe inside. We can speculate. Our math points to particular things. But it is like looking at a totally sealed cardboard box with no writing on it and asking 'whats in the box' and not being able to do anything other than observe it from behind a brick wall.
a useful analogy stretched too far
Very possible or could be perfect.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Thursday September 12, @06:38PM