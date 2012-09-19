After some brainstorming I have arrived with a set of criteria that I believe will help ensure my data is safe while using compression.

The compression tool must be opensource.

The compression format must be open.

The tool must be popular enough to be supported by the community.

Ideally there would be multiple implementations.

The format must be resilient to data loss.

Some formats I am looking at are zip, 7zip, rar, xz, bzip2, tar.