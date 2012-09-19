from the airborne-life-forms? dept.
For the first time, water has been detected on an exoplanet orbiting in its star's habitable zone.
A new study by Professor Björn Benneke of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the Université de Montréal, his doctoral student Caroline Piaulet and several of their collaborators reports the detection of water vapour and perhaps even liquid water clouds in the atmosphere of the planet K2-18b.
The planet is nine times the mass of Earth and circling more closely to its smaller M3 dwarf star with, a year length of only 33 days. K2-18b "receives virtually the same amount of total radiation from its host star" as Earth.
Scientists currently believe that the thick gaseous envelope of K2-18b likely prevents life as we know it from existing on the planet's surface.
Still, according to Professor Benneke "This represents the biggest step yet taken towards our ultimate goal of finding life on other planets, of proving that we are not alone."
Björn Benneke, Ian Wong, Caroline Piaulet, Heather A. Knutson, Ian J.M. Crossfield, Joshua Lothringer, Caroline V. Morley, Peter Gao, Thomas P. Greene, Courtney Dressing, Diana Dragomir, Andrew W. Howard, Peter R. McCullough, Eliza M.-R. Kempton Jonathan J. Fortney, Jonathan Fraine. Water Vapor on the Habitable-Zone Exoplanet K2-18b. Astronomical Journal (submitted), 2019 [link]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday September 12, @09:31PM (2 children)
Is it possible for a less dense, or larger planet; which has a greater mass, to still have 1 G at the surface?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @09:39PM
The equation is just: g = G*m/r^2
If you increase m by 9x you need to increase the radius by 81x, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @09:50PM
Higher amounts of water could lower density, but too much and it could become an ocean world.
At some point the planet could become big enough to capture too much gas and become a mini-Neptune with harsh surface conditions. The radius would increase and you can't be sure about how much of the planet is solid, liquid, or gas.
The good news is that a super earth could have multiple earth masses and still have a gravity between 1g and 2g. Humans could adapt to something like 1.25g easily. With genetic engineering humans could be rebuilt to tolerate higher gravity with less broken bones and heart failure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @09:35PM
Whenever they talk about water they mean hydroxyl ions. Same as what they detect in comet tails.
They assume hydroxyl ions can only be formed from hydrolysis of water, this is wrong. Oxygen and Hydrogen are the first and third most common elements in the milky way and can fuse into hydroxl ions via many different pathways.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @09:35PM
