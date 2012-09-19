Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Firefox Announces a VPN (Virtual Private Network) Service

posted by martyb on Thursday September 12, @10:36PM   Printer-friendly
from the Firefox-Private-Network-Virtual-Private-Network-Service dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://techcrunch.com/2019/09/10/mozilla-launches-a-vpn-brings-back-the-firefox-test-pilot-program/

Mozilla today announced that it is bringing back the Firefox Test Pilot program to allow users to try out new features before they are ready for mainstream usage. While the name is familiar, though, the overall goals of the new program are a bit different from the last iteration and the focus is less on crazy experiments and more on beta testing products that are almost ready for public consumption.

The first new project in the Test Pilot program is the beta of the Firefox Private Network VPN service, which is now available for Firefox desktop users in the U.S.

Sign up now for a Firefox account today so you can use this totally private free VPN.

Original Submission


«  Water Detected on Super Earth Exoplanet in Habitable Zone
Firefox Announces a VPN (Virtual Private Network) Service | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 12, @10:58PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday September 12, @10:58PM (#893406) Homepage Journal

    Which is another way of saying "please allow us to MITM you". Fuck off, Mozilla. You haven't been trustworthy since you decided politics was more important than the code.

    --
    Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 12, @11:02PM (1 child)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday September 12, @11:02PM (#893409) Journal

    *sigh* Everybody's a comedian...

    --
    That is not my dog.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @11:10PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @11:10PM (#893415)

      Unfortunately, the part about needing a Firefox account is not a joke.

(1)