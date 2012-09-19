from the Firefox-Private-Network-Virtual-Private-Network-Service dept.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/09/10/mozilla-launches-a-vpn-brings-back-the-firefox-test-pilot-program/
Mozilla today announced that it is bringing back the Firefox Test Pilot program to allow users to try out new features before they are ready for mainstream usage. While the name is familiar, though, the overall goals of the new program are a bit different from the last iteration and the focus is less on crazy experiments and more on beta testing products that are almost ready for public consumption.
The first new project in the Test Pilot program is the beta of the Firefox Private Network VPN service, which is now available for Firefox desktop users in the U.S.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 12, @10:58PM
Which is another way of saying "please allow us to MITM you". Fuck off, Mozilla. You haven't been trustworthy since you decided politics was more important than the code.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday September 12, @11:02PM (1 child)
*sigh* Everybody's a comedian...
That is not my dog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @11:10PM
Unfortunately, the part about needing a Firefox account is not a joke.