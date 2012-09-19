Stories
Possible Second Interstellar Object Discovered

posted by martyb on Friday September 13, @12:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the too-small-to-be-V'ger dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/possible-interstellar-comet-headed-our-way/

First there was 'Oumuamua, discovered nearly two years ago. Now we might be in store for another interstellar flyby, this time by the recently discovered comet known for now by the provisional designation C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) — formerly gb00234. Gennady Borisov captured the object on August 30, 2019, at the Crimean Astrophysical Observatory when it was about 3 astronomical units (a.u.) from the Sun. Unlike 'Oumuamua, which wasn't spotted until well after perihelion, the new comet is approaching the plane of the solar system and will reach perihelion on December 10, 2019.

[...] If this result holds up, astronomers have an unprecedented opportunity to study a potentially interstellar object in great detail over a long span of time. Based on the comet's current magnitude (~18) and distance from the Sun (2.7 a.u.), it appears to be a fairly large object — perhaps 10 km or more across, depending on the reflectivity of its surface.

[...] For predicted positions and current orbital element, check out the Minor Planet Center's latest circular MPEC 2019-R106.

From the link at the Minor Planet Center:

Based on the available observations, the orbit solution for this object has converged to the hyperbolic elements shown below, which would indicate an interstellar origin. A number of other orbit computers have reached similar conclusions, initially D. Farnocchia (JPL), W. Gray, and D. Tholen (UoH). Further observations are clearly very desirable, as all currently-available observations have been obtained at small solar elongations and low elevations. Absent an unexpected fading or disintegration, this object should be observable for at least a year.

In other words, further observations are needed to better determine its exact path as it approaches the Sun.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday September 13, @12:45AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 13, @12:45AM (#893444) Homepage Journal

    They just discovered it, and they're still working out it's path. So - are they really sure that it's an interstellar visitor? What if it's just a new class of comet with a super elongated orbit? That is, it's just now returning to the vicinity of the sun, after xxxx years out there in no-man's land?

    That "further observations needed" bit seems to be on target.

    Never forget 9/11/01 - babies born on that day are old enough to vote today.
